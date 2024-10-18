Strategic Buyer to High Voltage Service
2024-10-18
Our business is now growing fast and if you want to be there when it's happening, the time is now. The Product Service Center in Sweden is responsible for the after sales support of all High Voltage Products in the domestic market and for Live Tank Breakers, Power Quality and Digital Applications also globally, including training, installation and commissioning, scheduled maintenance, added value services, troubleshooting, extensions, retrofits and replacements.
You will be part of the procurement team and together we will set the processes and build up a strong team. You will be the connection between the business and our suppliers. Besides your Strategic purchasing skills, you are social, being able to manage internal and external contacts and enjoy problem solving.
"Do you want to work in a small unit with a global network? Here you can make a real impact and see the results. Take the chance to be part of our great team, develop yourself and your skills and have fun at work."- Charlotta Kähäri, Head of Procurement, HV Service
How you'll make an impact
Focus on our supplier base such as quality, delivery and total cost incl contract signing
Update the ERP system with master data (SAP)
Be active part of the High Voltage supply chain management network both in locally and globally
Be part of a SCM project with other Service units in Europe
Build up relationships and processes with our Feeder Factories around the world
Enhance and broad our network of local suppliers in Sweden
Close collaboration with other departments within our unit
Your background
Several years of experience of supply chain management
Strong communication and negotiation skills
You work systematically based on analysis
You have a strong technical interest and knowledge about readings drawings
Preferably, you have knowledge of High Voltage Products
Strong sense of ownership and problem-solving attitude
Willingness to travel when needed
Fluency in English, written and spoken, is required. Swedish is strongly preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed by beginning of November so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Charlotta Kähäri, charlotta.kahari1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
LUDVIKA
