Strategic Buyer
Lyko Group AB (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Vansbro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Vansbro
2026-02-13
, Malung-Sälen
, Gagnef
, Leksand
, Mora
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyko Group AB (publ) i Vansbro
, Borlänge
, Karlstad
, Örebro
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Some people collect sneakers. We collect iconic beauty brands - and we need you to keep them shining We're now looking for a Strategic Buyer for a parental leave cover, a unique opportunity to step into one of our fastest-growing categories and work with some of our biggest and boldest beauty partners. You'll mix creativity with commercial instinct, manage complex negotiations like a pro and bring fresh energy to one of Lyko's most dynamic teams.
Curious to learn more about Lyko?At Lyko, we're on a mission take over the world, at least the world of beauty . With over 87,000 products from more than 1,000 brands online, we currently offer the widest selection of haircare and beauty products on the market and we're the leading beauty e-commerce company in the Nordics. But this is just the beginning.
With over 30 stores across Sweden, Norway and Finland, state-of-the-art production facilities, well-equipped warehouses including one in Berlin, a robust third-party logistics solution, 3PL, and a growing B2B sales division, we offer more than 10 of our own brands and are constantly expanding our portfolio.
What you'll do We're not looking for someone to just manage suppliers, we're looking for a sharp, curious and commercially driven partner who sees the bigger picture, dares to challenge the ordinary and wants to shape the future of beauty retail with us. As our Strategic Buyer, you'll own the full supplier relationship, from day-to-day collaboration to long-term strategic growth, working across all our markets and taking charge of some of our top-performing global brands. You'll act as the key link between our commercial teams and suppliers, making sure every campaign, contract and collaboration delivers value for all parties.
What you will be doing:
- Manage and develop relationships with key suppliers and brands globally
- Lead campaign activations and joint marketing initiatives
- Own contract negotiations and annual agreements together with your manager
- Follow up on KPIs and sales performance, and take action when needed
- Set up weekly meetings with top suppliers to ensure alignment and momentum
- Drive category growth through creativity, analysis and strong commercial insight
About the role and the team As a Strategic Buyer at Lyko, you will be a key part of our Purchasing team and report directly to Global Category Manager. You'll play an important role in driving category growth, building strong supplier relationships and shaping the future of our beauty assortment.
This is a parental leave cover for approximately 12 months, starting as soon as possible or at a mutually agreed date. The role can be based at any of our offices in Stockholm, Vansbro or Borlänge. Even though this is a temporary position, you will own key supplier relationships, drive real business impact and become a fully integrated part of our Purchasing team from day one. This is a business-critical role where you'll collaborate with key stakeholders and have real commercial impact from day one. You will get to be right in the middle of the action where brands, numbers and creativity collide.
Who you are You're a relationship builder with sharp commercial instincts. Someone who can switch between data and dialogue and who's just as comfortable crunching numbers in Excel as you are leading a tough negotiation with a smile.
You probably recognise yourself here:
- Solid experience from a similar buying or category role, e-commerce preferred, retail a plus
- Strong negotiation skills and a track record of driving supplier growth
- Skilled in Excel and comfortable working with data tools such as BI or similar
- Fluent in English and Swedish
- Degree in marketing, business, purchasing or a related field
- Naturally proactive, creative and able to handle multiple priorities
Apply quick and easy without a CV or cover letterHey! Don't hesitate to apply even though you don't tick all the boxes on our wish list. We believe that who you are and what skills you have is more important than the number of years of experience
If this sounds exciting and you're eager to apply, go ahead and do it ASAP. It's quick and easy. No CV or cover letter needed, instead we ask you to answer a few questions that are valuable for us in our selection process. Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than 27th of February, 2026.
Do you have questions about the position? Contact Rebecka Appelblad, Talent Acquisition Partner. We look forward to receiving your application
Lyko is a haircare and beauty specialist with the ambition to transform the industry. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyko Group AB (publ)
(org.nr 556975-8229), https://lyko.com/sv Arbetsplats
Lyko Jobbnummer
9741621