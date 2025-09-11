Strategic Business Developer at Ex
2025-09-11
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
We are looking for a Strategic Business Developer to join External Operations. In this role, you will act as a management consultant - designing, harmonizing, and deploying strategic tools and processes that support TRATON's transformation journeys. You will work closely with senior leadership, drive change, and ensure that our overarching strategy is consistently connected to the way our operations deliver value every day.
Job Responsibilities
External Operations is our center of excellence for managing external engineering services. Our mission is simple: to make collaboration smooth, effective, and impactful. By advising, planning, and supporting the execution of external development solutions, we enable that projects are delivered quickly, flexibly, and with the highest quality - all while keeping costs competitive.
Your work will be both strategic and hands-on. You will lead initiatives that strengthen External Operations' contribution to the TRATON R&D Group's roadmap, while making sure that plans turn into action. This could mean developing and refining processes, leading our yearly wheel, or building tools and dashboards that enable data-driven decisions in workforce and capability planning. It could also mean facilitating leadership discussions, translating complex strategies into clear next steps, or creating communication strategies and content that bring alignment across the organization.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who is curious, analytical, and able to see the big picture while ensuring execution remains simple and effective. To succeed, you likely bring experience from change management, business development, or strategic roles in a global context. An engineering background with an interest in capability or procurement questions is considered an advantage.
We believe you are a strong communicator - skilled at finding the right words or formats, simplifying complexity, and creating alignment among senior leaders and cross-functional stakeholders.
Most importantly, you are passionate about operational excellence. If you want a role where you can influence strategy, connect people, and make a tangible impact on our global journey, we would love to hear from you.
If you are excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
This Is Us
We are a team of 13 colleagues - 9 based in Södertälje and 4 in India - working across distinct roles but always united by a common purpose. With five women and eight men, we bring a wide range of personalities, experiences, and perspectives that complement and strengthen one another. Together, we share more than 100 years of combined Scania/TRATON experience.
Our environment is fun, dynamic, and often complex, but no matter the challenge, we approach it with collaboration and team spirit at the core.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options , including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-25. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Ephigenie Gagne, Head of TRATON External Operations, at ephigenie.gagne@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
