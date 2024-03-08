Strategic Alliances & Synergy Manager
Volvo Business Services AB
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Change is inevitable and in today's context when we see the change around us at an even faster pace the future belongs to those who are empowered by great ideas. To be relevant, influential, and successful today, partnership is the new leadership needs to be the approach.
In April 2021, Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors formed a strategic alliance with the goal of becoming the largest and most competitive commercial vehicle alliance in the world. This long-term worldwide cooperation is based on a "win-win" approach, with each party leveraging its strengths in specific products, technology, and markets to maximize value and benefits. In this strategic alliance, Purchasing has a key role in identifying and executing synergy initiatives and projects that harvest on the alliance strengths.
You will be instrumental in orchestrating the work related to strategic alliances including but not limited to the alliance with Isuzu Motors as well as the synergy agenda within the Volvo Group purchasing community.
What will you do
The mission of the Strategic Alliances & Synergy Manager Purchasing within GTP is strategically important, as the person will be responsible to plan and drive strategic initiatives and synergy projects between the different purchasing organizations within the Volvo Group and with Strategic Alliance partners. The goal is to drive efficiency, improve the capabilities of Volvo Group and its Alliances, and leverage the full purchasing potential, therefore supporting the overall transformation agenda.
In the role you will lead and follow-up major strategic development initiatives and projects with Strategic Alliance partners. You will facilitate strategic discussions but also identify and drive purchasing synergy initiatives across Truck Divisions / Business Areas, Joint Ventures and Strategic Alliance partners, including but not limited to segment/commodity strategies development and alignment and also sourcing decision forums representation.
As the Strategic Alliances & Synergy Manager you will coordinate the communication and alignment between the different purchasing teams. You will gather continuous improvement ideas and identify potential improvements through process assessment. You will also anchor with relevant stakeholders, develop, implement and measure the outcome within the Strategic Alliances & Volvo Group Synergy Purchasing function. Besides, you will support detailed data analysis on segments, supplier and make recommendations.
Who are you?
We believe you have the ability to manage complex situations in a neutral, fair and compliant way, with a long-term "win-win" relationship in mind. You have the ability to take good decisions in line with internal stakeholders, considering risks, opportunities and alternative solutions. As Key Account Manager you need to be self-driven and have courage and integrity, as you will need to handle ambiguities and hold things together during tough times.
What do you need to have?
* University degree in Engineering/Technology and/or Business Administration.
* Good knowledge in Automotive Purchasing with relevant operational experience
* Good business acumen.
* Strategic thinking.
* Excellent skills in communication, collaboration and networking.
* Excellent ability to deliver in a global, multi-dimensional and multi-cultural organization.
* Attitude and ability to challenge proposals and decisions for the best of Volvo Group and customer success.
* Good knowledge of Volvo purchasing systems, tools and processes.
Group Trucks Purchasing has 125 BSEK in purchasing annual spend and 2,550 supply chain partners in serial production. We deliver the best possible products and service that bring value to our customers through scouting and working with high performing supply chain partners. We support Volvo Group's mission 'Driving prosperity through transport solutions' through sustainability, business ethics and innovation. Joining us means working in a global context with 1,400 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and different nationalities across 25 countries while contributing to the core business and results of Volvo Group. Ersättning
