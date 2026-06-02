Station Manager
Air China Limited / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sigtuna
2026-06-02
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Air China Stockholm
Station Manager
Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance. Air China Stockholm was established thirty-eight years ago, and it is constantly expanding. The company currently is seeking a new Station Manager to a growing Station team within the Air China Stockholm Office. The working location is Arlanda Airport Stockholm.
Job description:
1. Station Management
Responsible for the overall management and operation of the station.
Lead daily operational reviews and formulate and implement annual work plans, including but not limited to flight safety, operational performance, budget management, training, and performance evaluations. Prepare regular summaries and reports. The Station Manager bears responsibility for the safety supervision of ground handling agents and the overall safety management of station operations.
2. Flight Operations Support
In accordance with the company's Ground Handling Management Manual and other relevant operational manuals, organize, establish, and improve daily service support procedures and regulations for the station. Supervise and coordinate the effective operation of passenger services, cargo services, ramp operations, flight operations, maintenance, crew services, catering, fueling, and other flight support activities. Strictly monitor station and ground handling ramp safety operations to ensure compliance with standards and prevent ground safety incidents. Continuously improve on-time performance and ensure safe and efficient flight operations.
3. Supervision of Contracted Ground Handling Agents
Strictly supervise contracted handling agents to ensure personnel assigned to support Air China flights possess the required qualifications and comply with Air China manuals and regulations. Strengthen supervision and inspection of safety and service standards implemented by ground handling companies, and coordinate the timely resolution of issues arising during service support operations.
4. Service Quality Improvement
In accordance with the company's passenger and baggage service procedures, ensure high-quality passenger service support and promptly handle issues arising during passenger service and baggage transportation. Properly arrange services for VIP passengers, group travelers, and special-needs passengers. Inspect and supervise baggage tracing work and assist relevant departments in handling irregular baggage transportation issues in a timely manner.
5. Revenue Enhancement and Cost Control
Implement company policies regarding passenger overbooking upgrades and compensation. Complete sales of voluntary cabin upgrades, supervise the collection of excess baggage fees, and strictly control the transfer ratio of disrupted passengers to other airlines. Review and approve all operational charges incurred during flight operations according to station agreements and payment standards to effectively control station operating costs.
6. Coordination with Local Authorities and Resident Units
Establish and maintain effective communication channels with local government authorities and airport-based organizations. Actively participate in local Airport Operations Committee (AOC) meetings to safeguard Air China's legitimate interests. Conduct business exchanges with other airlines in management and service areas to strengthen cooperation. Monitor and analyze changes in airport facilities and equipment, ground handling market conditions, aviation policies, and operational standards, and report findings and recommendations to relevant headquarters departments in a timely manner.
7. VIP Flight Support
Assist the General Manager in conducting preliminary business inspections for VIP transportation flights and arranging local transportation and accommodation for flight crews. Carefully inspect the implementation of all ground support tasks, maintain close communication with relevant government authorities and company departments, and organize real-time operational support for VIP flights. Complete settlement and control of airport ground handling costs to ensure the safe, smooth, and high-quality operation of VIP transportation flights.
Qualifications:
1.At least 10 years of experience in the civil aviation industry and more than 3 years of station management experience.
2.Proficient in operating the TravelSky system.
3.Strong knowledge of operational safety, transportation services, flight revenue management, and cost control.
3.Excellent leadership, communication, and coordination skills.
4.Proficiency in both Chinese and English is required; Chinese is mandatory.
5. Must be able and flexible to work variable schedules including overtime, weekends and holidays.
6.Work permit in Sweden.
7.A bachelor's degree or higher is required.
Air China Stockholm can offer:
1. Good career experience in the largest Chinese airline company.
2. A professional and dynamic work environment.
Please send your CV and cover letter in English to: nordic.hr@airchina.se
Region: Stockholm
Working hours: 40 hours per week, full time
Application deadline: 2026-06-26
Expected Start Date: As Soon As Possible
Location: Arlanda Airport Stockholm
Contact Infor: nordic.hr@airchina.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26
E-post: nordic.hr@airchina.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Air China Limited
(org.nr 502044-0110)
Arlanda Airport Stockholm (visa karta
)
190 45 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Air China Kontakt
Nordic HR nordic.hr@airchina.se Jobbnummer
9941293