Staff Engineer - Platform
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-24
Do you want to play a central role in shaping the technical foundation for one of Sweden's most visited digital services? At Hemnet, we're looking for a Staff Engineer to help evolve our platform so 70+ engineers can deliver faster, safer, and with confidence - supporting our mission to help more people find a place to call home.
What's in it for you? Set direction for Hemnet's platform Define and align our platform strategy across infrastructure, developer experience, and operational excellence. Your influence will shape how all engineers build, release, and operate software. Technical leadership with real impact Work hands-on with AWS, CI/CD, observability, and tooling, while setting the vision and guidelines for how we scale. Balance strategy with execution, mentor colleagues, and ensure our platform empowers product teams. Cross-functional collaboration Act as a bridge between platform and product teams, align priorities, and bring clarity. From KPIs for developer productivity to best practices across domains, your role makes the platform a multiplier. Grow people and practices Mentor engineers, share knowledge, and raise the bar for platform engineering. Help build a culture where teams can experiment, deliver, and scale with confidence. Inclusive & caring culture At Hemnet, openness, trust, and collaboration come first. We learn from each other, share perspectives, and support each other's growth.
What you will doAs a Staff Engineer - Platform, you are responsible for setting, aligning, and executing Hemnet's Platform Strategy. This includes:
Defining a long-term vision for our platform - infrastructure, developer tooling, observability, and CI/CD
Establishing guidelines, KPIs, and ways of working that improve developer experience and operational reliability
Driving technical initiatives that span multiple teams and domains
Mentoring engineers across Hemnet, encouraging technical growth and knowledge sharing
Ensuring that our platform addresses the diverse needs of frontend, backend, and mobile developers
Technical Skills You have deep experience in platform engineering and modern cloud-native practices, including:
Cloud Infrastructure: AWS (core services, scaling, security)
Developer Tooling & Delivery: Docker, Terraform, CI/CD (CircleCI), observability/monitoring (Datadog)
Scripting & Automation: Python, Bash
Networking & Performance: CDN (Cloudflare), caching strategies, scaling applications
Bonus skills
GCP, Spacelift
Experience with multiple programming environments (Node.js, Ruby, etc.)
Strong background in building developer platforms for diverse technology stacks
We believe you are successful in this role if you:
Combine technical depth with the ability to influence across teams
Thrive on solving complex cross-cutting problems that impact many developers
Are a relationship builder, able to create clarity and alignment across boundaries
Have experience mentoring and enabling other engineers
Take ownership of long-term initiatives while remaining humble and collaborative
Hello from your manager Hi, I'm Andreas and I lead the Enabler domain at Hemnet, which includes Platform and Data/ML. My background spans engineering and product leadership in different types of organizations, and earlier in my career I worked hands-on with building products. As a manager, I want to create an environment where you feel trusted, supported, and able to do your best work. My role is to provide direction and clarity so the team can focus on the right challenges and make the greatest possible impact. I'm excited to see what we can achieve and how your perspective will help us take Hemnet's platform forward. A note on inclusion
At Hemnet, we believe that diversity in gender, sexual orientation, ability, neurodiversity, cultural background and life experience makes us stronger. We welcome applicants of all identities and backgrounds.
If you meet many but not all of the requirements, we encourage you to apply. We value curiosity, a strong sense of purpose and the motivation to learn and grow, alongside your skills and experiences.
Your career at Hemnet With over 40 million visits each month, you'll be part of Sweden's most popular property platform - and one of the world's most admired real estate platforms. But our size and reputation aren't the only reasons why you and your 150+ colleagues enjoy working here.
Since 1998, Hemnet has been an essential go-to place for millions of Swedes, guiding them through one of life's biggest transitions: finding a new place to call home. We're proud to make this life-changing, often stressful journey as seamless as possible.
With access to vast amounts of data, you'll have limitless opportunities to explore and create new features that enhance the experience for Sweden's real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers. Our friendly Hemnet culture fosters a dynamic, playful environment where every voice is valued. Here, you'll join a welcoming team that encourages you to thrive and grow, working alongside passionate colleagues from around the world. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
