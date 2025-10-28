Ssab - Construction Manager
Do you have passion for big investment projects and want to be part of shaping SSAB's inspiring future? We are looking for a Construction Manager for our transformation. SSAB is at the forefront of sustainability. Our aim is to eliminate all our CO2 emissions by 2030. Location in Luleå.
The SSAB Board of Directors have taken the decision (Euro 4.5 billion) to proceed with Luleå as the next site to transform to fossil-free steel production. The new Luleå mill will have a capacity of 2.5 mton/year and consist of two electric arc furnaces, advanced secondary metallurgy, a direct strip rolling mill to produce SSABs specialty products, and a cold rolling complex to serve the mobility segment with a broader offering of premium products.
The long-term intention for SSAB is to build a culture where sustainable learning and leadership is part of the everyday employee experience. Based on the individual's choice, we want to ensure attraction and retention of people with the right attitude, relevant skills, and competence to ensure delivery of fossil-free steel to the world and thereby to pave the way for a sustainable future.
SSAB Group is seeking a dedicated and experienced Construction Manager to oversee on-site construction and installation activities. The ideal candidate will ensure that all construction operations meet project objectives regarding safety, quality, schedule, budget, and scope.
Main responsibilities
Project Execution: Manage planning, coordination, and follow-up of all on-site construction and installation activities to align with project objectives.
Timeliness and Budget Control: Regularly review project timelines, budgets, labor resources, risks, and plans to keep operations on track.
Logistical Oversight: Ensure all logistical requirements are met, including material, equipment, and labor flow to the construction sites.
Site Inspections: Organize and conduct site visits to inspect work, validate materials, and enforce health and safety guidelines.
Collaboration: Work closely with project managers to monitor construction and installation works, and report on any claims or change orders.
Reporting: Provide timely and accurate progress reports and highlighting deviations, risks, and upcoming work.
Compliance and Safety: Ensure construction contractors comply with project requirements and uphold the highest safety standards.
Team Leadership: Inspire and motivate the project team, fostering a collaborative and positive work environment.
About You
Proven track record of on-site construction management for major projects.
Strong leadership skills with experience in setting targets, objectives, and responsibilities for supervised staff.
Ability to coordinate internal and external teams during the construction phase, adhering to HSE requirements, schedules, scopes, and budgets.
Familiarity with various construction contract types and change order management.
Relevant degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field (preferred).
Strong experience and leadership skill in setting targets, objectives, structure, and responsibilities for all supervised staff.
Capacity to coordinate internal/external staff during construction phase based on HSE requirements, schedule, scope, and budget.
Familiarity with the various construction contract types and change order management.
Minimum 10 years industry experience, of which at least 8 years with hands-on project leadership experience in demanding industrial environment (e.g. Process, Oil & gas, Manufacturing, Mining).
Relevant formal education and trade certifications, coupled with a track record as a manager driving complex projects in construction execution, are required.
Experience working on an owner's team is a plus.
Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Patrik Mettävainio, Site Construction Mangement via mail - Patrik.Mettavainio@ssab.com
Please contact Petra Fekete, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner via mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Word from your future manager
"The project is part of the necessary transition of human impact toward a more sustainable life on our unique planet. We work in a multicultural team where we contribute with our individual strengths and experiences, together with our contractors, to carry out an effective project where safety, quality, and job satisfaction are in focus. For me, it is important that everyone feels a strong sense of responsibility, supports one another, respects differences, and works without prestige for the benefit of the group and the project in every respect. We welcome you who share the same values, enjoy projects with a fast pace, and like challenges. Patrik Mettävainio, Site Construction Management"
