Ssab - Compensation & Benefits Specialist

We are now looking for a highly skilled and experienced Compensation and Benefits Specialist to join our dynamic team! Location Stockholm.
The role
As a Compensation & Benefits Specialist - Global Variable Pay Programs & HR Controller, you will be responsible for leading the setup, follow up and administration of SSAB variable Pay programs such as Long Term Incentive (LTI), Short Term Incentive (STI) and Profit Sharing Programs.
In addition you will act as HR Controller for Group HR to drive budgeting, follow up for Group Function HR and PCC function (HR and Communications). You will run calculations on pension costs and other C&B-related costs for SSAB requiring detailed knowledge of pensions plans in Sweden and general knowledge on global pension structures. You will also be supporting global HR improvement projects.
You will act as an expert within your field and support primarily top management regarding variable pay program design and to the HR Community in general with coordination administration regarding all variable pay program processes. You will advise on issues related to variable pay program design and benchmarking, compliance and also coordinate the objective setting process for SSABs variable pay programs including executive programs, in close alignment with the Group C&B-, and Strategy teams. You will also work closely together with Group Business Control for follow up and prognosis work.
You will monitor regulatory developments, identify compliance risks and implement solutions for mitigating these. This includes assessing business needs and suggest improvements of policies and tools, and the responsibility for business implementation, and follow-up to reach results.
You will work to improve policies and procedures as well as finding cost efficient solutions. You will develop the organization's Variable Pay policy, practice and processes. You will work close together with HR, Compliance, Group C&B team, Payroll and other internal functions as well as external vendors. You will also support the C&B Specialist - Executive Compensation with analysis and data for Remuneration Committee work and follow ups.
Tasks include
• Drive and lead work with all Variable Pay programs and processes
• Develop and lead HR Controlling including budgeting and follow up, covering the PCC function (HR and Communications)
• You will run calculations on pension costs and other C&B-related costs for SSAB.
• Providing support to top management and key stakeholders
• Develop Variable Pay programs policies ensuring industry competitiveness and compliance with legal, tax and local employment regulations
• Continuously assess, develop and improve Variable Pay and HR controlling processes, tools and policies to ensure an optimal experience employees, managers and HR colleagues
• Responsible for identifying and mitigate risks and ensuring compliance in the Variable Pay program design and process
• Work with vendor performance and procurement projects
• Work with Payroll, Finance, Tax, Legal and HR to ensure data quality and process reliability
• Ensure compliance with country and local laws
• Support the C&B Specialist - Executive Compensation with analysis and data for Remuneration Committee work and follow ups.
• Support global HR improvement projects.
Your profile
To be successful in this role you must enjoy working with analysis, data quality and have an eye for details. You have strong interpersonal skills; ability to develop effective relationships and partnerships at all levels within the company. You have experience of Variable Pay program design and administration. If you have experience working hands on with People Analytics this will be a great advantage. You have also worked broadly, both operatively and strategically.
You are solution driven using creative and diverse ways to approach a problem or answer a question. You demonstrate confidence, credibility and good judgment.
Required qualifications and skills
• University degree, preferably within Finance or similar
• Minimum 5 years' experience of Compensation and Benefits work/ Variable Pay programs (either in a corporate or professional services environment) or from working as a controller in a finance function with an interest in moving into the C&B area or experience from working in a C&B / pension / accountant consultancy firm.
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
• Excellent organization and communication skills with attention to details, while focusing on stringent deadlines
• HR process knowledge
• Ability to manage third party service provider relationships
• Strong proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required and the ability to prepare presentations and reports
• Problem solving skills
As a person we believe that you are flexible and solution-driven using creative and diverse ways to approach a problem or answer a question. You have good analytical skills and demonstrate confidence, credibility, and good judgment. You aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting. Further, you are able to adapt to shifting priorities, demands and deadlines, and can deliver high quality and accuracy under time pressure. You are a team-player and have solid self-confidence and can influence the decisions of higher-level managements by pointing out different solutions
A background as a consultant is an advantage when the understanding and experience of working with complex processes facilitates the work, and that a consultative approach is required.
As a C&B Specialist/ Global Variable Pay Programs & HR Controller you will be part of the Group C&B Function, based at our head offices in Stockholm, reporting to Head of Compensation & Benefits.
Application
Selections and interviews will take place during the application period. Ready to join? Welcome with your application!
If you have questions about the position, please contact Maria Beronius, Head of Group Compensation & Benefits. E-mail maria.beronius@ssab.com
.
Information regarding the Unions phone +46 243 700 00.
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
