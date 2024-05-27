Sr Scientist - Bioscience
2024-05-27
We are currently looking for a laboratory skilled Scientist to join the Bioscience COPD IPF Department within Early Respiratory and Immunology (R&I). This role is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Bioscience COPD/IPF department consist of 7 teams spread across Sweden, UK and US and our focus is primarily to progress projects within our portfolio, but it also includes work to increase our knowledge of COPD and IPF and to support target identification for new projects.
About the position
As a Senior Scientist you will plan, optimise, and execute in vitro experiments as well as support analysis from both in vitro and in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You are expected to actively take part in scientific discussions and to add valuable input in experiment design and data interpretation to drive projects and techniques.
This is a lab-based role where you will be involved in multiple ongoing projects with responsibility to perform experiments from various cells and tissues for both in vitro-, in vivo- and patient studies. This role will give the opportunity to support, design, develop and conduct experiments supporting the identification of new drug targets and the progression of drug discovery projects..
Responsibilities
For this role, we are looking for someone with experience in modern cell biology and molecular analysis techniques that rapidly can become an integrated project member and deliver key data.
We will rely on you to:
• Execute in vitro/ex vivo experiments according to study plans
• Contribute to the interpretation of experimental data and play an important role in the planning of further experiments
• Effectively communicate results to other members of the project, team or to departments as required
• Be an effective team member in supporting projects to meet their objectives
• To conduct where appropriate in parallel more than one area of work to agreed timelines
• Possess a range of practical skills and demonstrate flexibility within and across teams
Your profile
• A relevant science degree (PhD) ( e.g Molecular/Cell Biology, Pharmacy, Biotechnology)
• Practical experience running in vitro assays and cell culturing
• Relevant experimental experience in cell and molecular biology methods, immunoassays, protein and RNA analysis
• Isolation, culturing and analysis of primary cell cultures along with experience in the use of biological dose response assays is desirable. Experience in immunological methods (ELISA, MSD), protein analysis (western blot) and RNA analysis (qPCR) plus handling and evaluation of pharmacological drug substances would also be benificial.
Experience in lung research is desirible
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English is a must
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement for one year at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. Start day depends on when it is suitable for the candidate. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
