Sr DevOps Eng
2025-04-16
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this Opportunity
Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is a leader in Wireless WAN Enterprise Connectivity solutions utilizing LTE and 5G cellular technology to connect people, places, and things, anywhere. We are a team of authentic, hard-working, and innovative people driven by a shared vision to connect beyond the limits of wired networks.
Our Net Cloud Exchange and Private Cellular Network solutions support over 30,000 customers and over 1.5 million devices, all managed via a single pane of glass using our flagship Net Cloud Manager platform. As we expand and scale this micro-services-based cloud-native platform orchestrated with Kubernetes technologies, we are looking for DevOps Engineers who are knowledgeable and passionate about Infrastructure as Code and cloud native technologies.
As part of the Cloud Infrastructure/DevOps team, you will work with an incredible group of experienced DevOps engineers who know how to build scalable, cloud-native infrastructure and software deployment pipeline using Kubernetes. You will be an integral part of a global team responsible for creating, managing and scaling this public cloud infrastructure.
What you will do
• Responsible for overall DevOps systems and should be able to provide guidance to junior associates.
• Design, develop and automate scalable public cloud infrastructure for micro-service deployment
• Help deploy and manage global deployment of cloud infrastructure and applications, following the best security & compliance practices
• Continuously monitor and improve our complex CI/CD pipeline
• Automate Public Cloud service orchestration on GCP
• You would be expected to triage requests from our users during business hours and automate away toil when nobody is knocking
The skills you bring
• BS/MS in Computer Science (or related technical field)
• Six to ten (6 -10) years of industry experience
• Four (4+) years of experience in DevOps and Public Cloud Infrastructure (GCP)
• Experience with Infrastructure as Code technology and tools, preferably, with terraform
• Background in building complex CI/CD pipeline using Git and Jenkins
• Expertise in public cloud services and technologies, preferably GCP
• Infrastructure as Code and automation using tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation, Python
• Background in Kubernetes, Helm and Containerization technologies is a merit
• Experience with Datadog and Sumologic is a merit
Experience with GCP is a merit
