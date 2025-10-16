Sr.Data Engineer - Quantexa / Spark
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer with strong expertise in the Quantexa platform and Big Data technologies. You will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining Qx and data applications, while also driving release activities in an agile environment. This role requires excellent cross-team collaboration, a proactive mindset, and the ability to provide P3-level production support.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive release management activities
Design, develop, and maintain Qx & data applications (Spark Framework)
Contribute to agile application development
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Provide production support (P3 level)
Must have Requirements:
Quantexa Certification (Qx Technical Academy Certification) - mandatory
Proven experience as a Data Engineer
Hands-on experience implementing Quantexa Cross-Border Transaction Monitoring use cases
Scala
Apache Spark
Hadoop Ecosystem (Hive, HDFS, Oozie, Impala, Parquet)
Data Warehousing / ETL concepts
Unix Shell Scripting
Basic knowledge of SQL, GIT, Gradle/Maven, Java
Nice-to-have skills:
Experience with Bamboo or Jenkins (CI/CD)
Deeper knowledge of Gradle/Maven
Working knowledge of Elastic Search
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9560647