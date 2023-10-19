Sourcing Managers Project Powertrain Purchasing
2023-10-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you attracted by working in a commercial and international environment, have a strategic and analytical mindset together with a strong technical interest and understanding? We are currently in an exciting phase, with many product development projects, especially within the electrification field, and for our purchasing groups within Project Powertrain, we are now looking for Sourcing Managers, who want to be part of Scania's work to deliver sustainable transport solutions.
Who are we?
We are a diverse team consisting of several groups, with employees from different backgrounds, mixed ages, genders and nationalities. We all have our own areas of responsibility, but we pride ourselves with supporting each other and sharing experiences to find the best solutions. We work together to create a climate where skills, as well as opinions, are openly shared and respected, while striving to have fun at work.
What do we offer?
Scania's corporate culture is characterised by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first. Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we invest in training and development for our employees.
The entire team is based at Scania's purchasing office in Södertälje. In the modern open-plan landscape, you can work in different areas depending on the task; there are traditional desks, but also project spaces, quiet rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break. There is also a flexibility to work from home certain days of the week.
More information about the open positions
You are expected to handle both complex technical issues and at the same time have a great commercial responsibility within our development projects, not only for Scania but for the entire Traton Group. Working as a Sourcing Manager in Project Purchasing means that you:
• are Scania Purchasing's representative in the development projects and you work cross-functionally, both internally with R&D, production and marketing, but also towards external suppliers
• are involved in setting strategies for segments and suppliers
• review technical documentation from a commercial point of view and is responsible for procurements, drives requests for quotations and negotiations, as well as presents results and recommendations
• are responsible for purchasing activities in the development projects and actively follow-up on time plan and activities regarding implementation and industrialization
• are responsible for alignment with other purchasing organisations within the Traton group
We are currently looking for Sourcing Managers in two different technical areas:
Sourcing Manager Machined Gears & Forgings
• Scania developed and designed parts, with complicated machining processes and demands
• Close cooperation with Scania R&D throughout the development and implementation process
• Global supplier base, where we see a need of expanding further and implement even more suppliers
Sourcing Manager Clutch Components
• Supplier developed and designed parts, where you need to make sure our suppliers are able to meet our technical specifications
• A strong commercial mindset to ensure competition through the sourcing process and nominate suppliers in time, to the right cost
• Close cooperation with Scania R&D
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with previous experience of purchasing work, or other commercial work, who has a passion for business and technical development. To be successful in the role, you need to be results-oriented, analytical and have the ability to run several assignments in parallel in a structured way.
You have the ability to work long-term and proactively, to be able to improve and streamline our operations and to be able to support colleagues in the best possible way. You enjoy taking initiative, working independently and developing the role you are in. Occasionally going beyond your area of responsibility to achieve long-term and sustainable results for Scania is not something you shy away from. As a person, you are positive and contribute to good team spirit in the groups you work in, even if the pace of work is sometimes high.
As the role involves a large international network and some travel, an advanced level of English, both in writing and verbally, is mandatory, and good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage. You have a category B driver's license.
Scania is offering
Scania's culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person, who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities for exciting career development.
As an employee, you also have access to our own commuter buses that take you to and from the City Terminal in Stockholm or Liljeholmen, directly to our facility in Södertälje every day. We also have a number of other benefits such as a company car at a favorable cost, performance bonus, lunch benefits, wellness allowance and much more.
For more inforamtion
Please contact Jill Ahlberg, current Head of Project Purchasing Forgings, at +46 (0)8 - 553 700 61 or jill.ahlberg@scania.com
. Magnus Karlsson, Head of Project Purchasing Drivetrain Components, at +46 (0)8 - 553 700 46 or magnus.x.karlsson@scania.com
.
Good for you to know about the recruitment process
