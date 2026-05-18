Sourcing Manager
Milab International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nacka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nacka
2026-05-18
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Milab International AB i Nacka
Sourcing Manager
Milab International AB
Milab International AB is looking for a Sourcing Manager to help expand and strengthen our relationships with manufacturing partners in China.
This role is for someone who understands both factory communication and product quality, but also has a genuine interest in audio technology. We are looking for a person who is comfortable discussing production details one moment and microphone capsules, headphones, or audio hardware the next.
You will work closely with our management and product teams to source components, evaluate factories, negotiate production terms, and help ensure that our products meet both technical and quality expectations.
Responsibilities
Build and maintain relationships with factories and manufacturing partners in China
Source components, materials, and production partners for audio products
Negotiate pricing, production timelines, and manufacturing agreements
Coordinate communication between suppliers and internal teams
Evaluate factories regarding quality, reliability, and production capabilities
Follow up on prototypes, samples, revisions, and production runs
Assist in quality control processes and supplier evaluations
Identify new sourcing opportunities and manufacturing solutions
Support logistics and supply chain coordination when needed
Help ensure products meet required standards and specifications
Requirements
Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken
Strong understanding of Chinese business culture and communication
Previous experience working as a Sourcing Manager, Purchasing Manager, or similar role
Experience working directly with factories and manufacturers in China
Strong negotiation and relationship-building skills
Structured and detail-oriented
Comfortable working independently and taking initiative
Interest in audio technology, microphones, headphones, studio equipment, or music production
Experience within consumer electronics or audio products is highly valued
About Milab
Milab is a Swedish microphone manufacturer with roots dating back to 1939 through Pearl Microphone Laboratory. Our microphones are handcrafted in Sweden and used by engineers, producers, and artists around the world.
Today, Milab is entering a new chapter with new product development, international collaborations, and expanded manufacturing partnerships.
Location
Stockholm
Apply
Send your CV and a short introduction to:milab@milabmic.com
Please include previous sourcing or factory-related experience in your application. Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9912517