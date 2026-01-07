SOP Manager FP
SOP Manager Finished Products
As SOP Manager for Finished Products you will be responsible for leading the SOP team and a part of the daily operations to achieve business objectives.
The team serves as the primary point of contact for independent international sales companies and importers, handling customer inquiries. This role combines leadership and coaching with a strong focus on developing, harmonizing, and continuously improving processes.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING
Responsible for the daily SOP operations and business goals
Management and development of the SOP team
Improve and maintain the processes and systems required for daily operations
Active participant in the Customer Service management team and the development of Global BA Laundry Customer Service
Lead and coach SOP team to ensure smooth daily operations
Oversee order entry and delivery alignment
Standardize processes to boost quality, productivity, and customer satisfaction
Maintain SOP documentation and ensure compliance with OTC master data
Manage relationships with customers, factories, and stakeholders
Support Customer Service Manager and global customer needs
Distribute workload and secure team backup solutions
Monitor backlog, expedite orders, and coordinate capacity checks
Provide KPI reports and operational insights
Handle HR activities: performance reviews, goal setting, recruitment, onboarding/offboarding
WHAT'S NEEDED FOR YOU TO THRIVE
University degree within Logistics/Transportation/Supply chain management or equivalent
Solid knowledge of MS office, especially MS Excel
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English
3-5 years of relevant experience
Knowledge of order, purchasing, transportation & logistic processes
