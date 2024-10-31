Solutions Architect to Husqvarna Group
2024-10-31
We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Solutions Architect for a challenging consulting assignment with Husqvarna! In this role, you will hold a key position in Husqvarna's PLM program, aiming to achieve the highest level of excellence within the digital value chain.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a PLM Business Architect, you will play a central role in migrating data from legacy data structures to a more centralized solution using TeamCenter as the core application. Focusing on Parts, BOM, and CAD, you will support data migration across business units. Your work will be guided by a project organization comprising project managers and other architects, while you will also work closely with a dedicated business representative within the operational units.
Your responsibilities include:
• Supporting the change management efforts within the development organization.
• Working on data migration from older systems to new, centralized structures.
• Collaborating with project managers to ensure smooth and accurate migration processes.
• Documenting and preparing testing materials, as well as independently creating and executing test cases.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a background in PLM and IT, with a solid understanding of industrial products and their Part and BOM logic, potentially from a role in R&D or IT.
• Your ability to understand and document workflows, as well as identify and develop process improvements, is crucial for long-term success in this role.
To succeed in this role, we would like you to have:
• Experience with PLM or PDM systems (e.g., Parts and BOM).
• Familiarity with industrial workflows and IT projects.
• Strong ability to document, analyze, and evaluate data.
• Availability for regular travel, both within Sweden and internationally.
It's a plus if you:
• Have worked as an engineer in a large industrial company or have experience in similar industrial environments.
• Have a foundational knowledge of CAD.
Scope and Start Date
This is a long-term assignment starting as soon as possible, with planning extending at least through next year and potentially lasting until 2026. The work location is flexible; you may choose to be based in Jonsered - Gothenburg or Husqvarna - Jönköping. However, regular travel to these locations may be required depending on project needs.
Personal Qualities Required for Success:
• Communicative
• Flexible
• Responsible/Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Husqvarna Group with over 330 years of innovation, Husqvarna Group delivers forestry, park, and garden products for professional users. The company combines high performance, user-friendliness, and safety, offering a broad and expanding range of products and accessories-from chainsaws and cutting machines to robotic lawnmowers. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
