Solution Specialist - IT Finance
Viaplay Group Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-21
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Solution Specialist - IT Financein our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a Solution Specialist, you will be the go-to expert for delivering tailored solutions and responses, and escalate matters to other team members in the IT Finance team. You will lead the IT Finance ServiceDesk, resolving issues for our financial systems.
In this role, you will also be responsible for enhancing the user experience, as well as automating and improving the services offered by the IT Finance team. Your focus is on streamlining our financial processes by optimizing system setup and automating manual tasks.
By working in the middle of the organization, you will build relations with stakeholders within IT as well as with other departments. You will use your creativity and skills to make life easier for all employees and for the departments that are using the IT Finance systems.
Key Responsibilities
Developing the end user satisfaction by improving the support processes for the IT Finance area
Enhancing and developing the solution by adding new features and building automations
Take an active role in different IT related initiatives
Deliver service and support to our internal business users by troubleshooting,finding solutions, and answering technical questions for issues related to our financial systems
Administrate and configure the financial applications, i.e. end user and permissions management, data structuring, system setup, master data management etc.
Document and communicate technical solutions to stakeholders
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Working with financial applications and reporting systems like Dynamics 365 for finance and operations, and Planning Analytics
Familiar with building automation
Working with financial processes
Previous experience working in financial accounting or controlling
Excellent communication skills and superb written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Previous experience working with Jira service desk is a bonus
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram!
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
