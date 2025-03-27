Solution Lead - Dynamics
2025-03-27
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At HemoCue, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count. We are on an exciting journey to future-proof the platforms and organizations handling Hemocue ERP solutions. During 2025 we are replacing our existing ERP solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations in Sweden and will continue to roll it out in our other destinations.
The Solution Lead - Dynamics for HemoCue is responsible for enabling a successful evolution and use of ERP solutions, with a primary focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO. This position will also take on a centralized System Owner role with a global responsibility, accountable for keeping the systems in a validated state (GxP, SOX). The Solution Lead - Dynamics will also own and oversee the Release and Deployment process of ERP and related systems, including Coordination of Testing and Validation processes during system upgrades or changes.
The Solution Lead - Dynamics position is part of the Procurement & IT Department located in Ängelholm and will be on-site. At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
You will be a part of the Business Applications Team and report to the Manager of Business Applications & Compliance responsible for all of our core Business Applications. If you thrive in a multifunctional completely new role, and want to work to help build a world-class IT organization - read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Develop and drive the technology roadmap and future vision, and make sure it's aligned with business requirements and company strategic goals
Collaborate with Business Partners and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to capture and translate business needs into technical solutions
Conduct regular system reviews to identify opportunities for enhancement
Occasionally perform hands-on configuration and troubleshooting to quickly deliver results while maintaining technical expertise
Stay updated with current industry trends to maintain innovation advantage
The essential requirements of the job include:
University degree: Master of Science, Bachelor of Science or Engineering or equivalent work experience within Software and/or electronics
Proven practical experience from MS Dynamics and ERP implementations
5+ years of experience from a similar role (System Owner, Solution Manager etc)
Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively engage stakeholders on all digital maturity levels
Proven planning and delegation skills such as project management
Willingness to balance hands-on work with strategic oversight
Adaptable and open to change in a fast-paced environment
Fluency in written and spoken English
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Relevant certifications in MS Dynamics or related technologies are a plus
Experience from working with ERP solutions within the medtech/pharma/foodtech domain
