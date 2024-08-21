Solution Engineer (IT/Network/Architect)
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information.
About the role
The Swedish company Icomera AB is a pioneer and global market leader in connectivity solutions for transport companies. In 2002, Icomera was the first company to equip trains, buses and ferries with mobile Internet solutions. Today, more than 1.5 million people use the award-winning WiFi, infotainment and on-board entertainment solutions every week in more than 40 countries.
Would you enjoy designing, configuring, testing and implementing innovative ICT solutions according to customer requirements? Would you like to play a key role in our ambitious plans to develop innovative, industry-leading solutions to make public transport smarter, safer and more attractive?
In this role you and your team will be focusing on the implementation of innovative IT/OT projects, especially in the railway sector, at a high level and using Icomera's products and solutions. You will design, develop and present Icomera product based technical designs.
Your focus will be working with detailed development of solution concepts and active support of the various project work packages, from network design through configuration and testing to documentation and implementation.
This roles responsibility will be on developing detailed solution concepts and actively supporting various project work packages, including network design, configuration, testing, documentation, and implementation.
Major part of the role is to interact between Icomera teams (including project, sales, product and service management) and the customer's project teams.
As part of the European Solution Engineering team, the role will be involved in projects with our European customers, so travel within Europe is expected.
The position is based in our Gothenburg office at Odinsgatan 28 in central Gothenburg, a few minutes' walk from the central station.
What you will do
Develop and document customer requirements.
Creating solution designs.
Refine and document system architecture designs.
Review of installation designs.
Create configuration files for the base system and document procedures to roll them out on a larger scale.
Develop and conduct functional acceptance tests.
Handover of completed projects to service management and technical support staff.
Required Competence
Degree in computer science or IT networks or background in IT network engineering or similar.
Strong LAN/WAN networking capabilities.
Experience in system architecture design.
Experience in creating technical documentation.
Linux experience.
Strong team player with excellent communication skills.
Independence.
Ability to prioritize and adapt in a fast-paced environment to achieve organizational goals.
Structured way of working.
Fluent in English spoken and written
Swedish written and spoken is an advantage
Who You Are
To thrive in this role, you will love working with people and you enjoy working in a constantly evolving international company.
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Application
Icomera is collaborating with Jerrie in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultants Igor Glavan, igor.glavan@jerrie.se
, 0701-765828.
Welcome with your application. The advertisement will remain open until the position is filled, but we encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we have an ongoing selection process. Ersättning
