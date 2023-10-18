Solution Developer SEB
2023-10-18
SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a significant impact for our customers and colleagues. Corporate functions are looking for Cobol Developers with strong technical drive to join us on our exciting journey building mainframe and cloud integrations and services.
What you will be doing
As a COBOL developer you will be working in an agile team using scrum and SAFe as frameworks. The team is working with payments and have on-call for the systems (24/7) so you must be prepared for on-call duty. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining systems for payments. The systems are built by SEB in COBOL and run on Mainframe.
Who we are looking for
A person that is a senior COBOL developer with experience from the finance industry, preferably payments.
Good knowledge in COBOL and Mainframe environments e.g. SQL, JCL, DB2, OPC and MQ
It is an advantage if you also can work with .Net and/or GUI frameworks.
Enjoys working in a complex environment and likes to solve problems
Likes to cooperate with other team members and share knowledge in the team
You are fluent in English spoken and written
What we offer
Working with skilled and passionate team members
Innovative company in the forefront of technology
Attractive compensation and benefits
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
