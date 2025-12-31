Solution Designer Software Development Web & Digital Solutions
2025-12-31
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
As a Solution Designer you will be part of a dedicated DevOps Team Your main responsibilities are:
To guide and support the DevSecOps team to build the best software solutions
To develop and design robust and sustainable IT Solutions
To act as a bridge between business and technical knowledge
Be able to translate user stories into detailed solutions and integration design, following Vattenfall architecture guidelines.
To team up with IT Solution Architects and Solution Designers to collaborate on technical aspects by following Vattenfall IT framework and guidelines
To refine and review business requirements to ensure the most effective use of infrastructure and IT systems
Your solution design and software development is according to best practice principles
Contribute to the Agile team norms and coding standards, software design best practices, and architecture strategy
Use, ensure and implement secure software development
Be an ambassador for application solution best practices and application security
Share your software development and solution design best practices with your peers within IT
Qualifications
Experience as a fullstack developer (Frontend and Backend)
The tech stack: Angular 18+, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS .net core, Microsoft Azure Cloud solutions
Have used Azure DevOps, Visual Studio, Git, Tailwind, Bootstrap, SAST and DAST tools in your daily work
A deep interest in driving value-creating innovation and of using AI software development tools (like Cursor, GithubCoPilot and Lovable)
Knowledge of Optimizely (EpiServer CMS) development is a beneficial
A deep interest in driving value-creating innovation
English fluently both oral and written
Experience in Agile frameworks and agile software development
Experience of Solution Design and IT architecture within the web and cloud solution area
API Design, integration and management
University degree in Information Technology, Engineering or other relevant education
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Stockholm, Solna
Umeå
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Theresa Jonsson Albertsson, theresa.albertson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Patricia Ek (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO)
We welcome your application no later than 25-01-2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
