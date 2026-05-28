Solution Consultant to FNZ
Fnz Global Management Limited, Filial / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fnz Global Management Limited, Filial i Stockholm
Role Description
FNZ Solutions Consulting is a dedicated & focused division within Transformation & Change team, which provides Platform Consulting services to new and existing customers.
The Solution Consultant role is a key role within this team, and will provide leadership and expertise in the following areas:
· Platform Proposition definition and enhancement.
• Target Operating Model definition and enhancement.
• Business transformation support and consultancy services.
• Regulation and advice on platform compliance.
• Customer training programmes and knowledge transfer.
• Platform configuration and the MWS process.
• Development of bespoke customer requirements.
• Platform integration design.
Specific Role Responsibilities
· Provide propositional leadership and support for the FNZ Solution Consulting function, building capability, and providing support for other members of the team. Instil a spirit of continuous improvement in the team.
· Work with FNZ customers to help define proposition and product requirements. Provide Market expertise as required. Be an SME in FNZ Platform functionality and apply this understanding to help customers define propositions that best utilise or enhance FNZ core platform capabilities.
· Have a full understanding of a Platform Target Operating Model, including the interfaces between platform and customers operations and FNZ Investment operations. Provide advice to customers regarding best practice operating model design.
· Be an expert in the FNZ Wealth solution and run the MWS Configuration process for new platform implementations, capturing all customer configuration points in service configuration documents.
· Document bespoke customer requirements understanding the impact of these changes and design high-quality technology solutions to meet them.
· Provide review and quality assurance off design documentation produced by the FNZ analyst team
· Provide training programmes for the FNZ customers.
· Provide ah-hoc consultancy services as required.
· Have a good knowledge of the regulatory environment in which the Solution Consultant operates and provide advice and guidance to customers in respect of delivering a compliant platform.
· Be an SME in the FNZ platform and market in which FNZ operate and provide training and support for other areas of the FNZ business.
Experience required
· Experience in a consulting, analysis or architecture environment. Interest in technology solutions and technology delivery.
· General investment/wealth/life and pensions products and the markets in which FNZ and our customers operate.
• 5+ years of experience in a delivery/consulting environment in the financial services/wealth market.
Required Knowledge & Skills
• 1st class honours degree and above.
• Experience working within a business analysis / consulting role.
• Be able to evidence establishing an environment of continuous improvement and capability development.
• Confident, and able to take initiative given client- and delivery-focused environment.
• Independent, self-directing and delivery focused working style.
• Superior analytical thinking.
• Commercially aware.
• Intermediate computer skills essential.
• Excellent organisational, administration and time management skills.
• Good team communication skills, confident in dealing with internal and external clients.
• Highly developed written and oral communication skills.
About FNZ Culture
Our culture is what drives us. It's at the heart of who we are and everything we do. It's what inspires, excites and moves us forward. Our ambition is to create a culture for growth, one that opens up limitless opportunities for our employees, customers and the wider world. At FNZ we know that great impact is only possible with great teamwork. That's why we value the strength and diversity of thought in our global team. The FNZ Way is the cornerstone of what we do. It is comprised of four values that set the standard for how everyone at FNZ interacts with each other, with our customers, and with all our diverse stakeholders around the world. 1. Customer obsessed for the long-term 2. Think big and make an impact 3. Act now and own it all the way 4. Challenge, commit and win together Read more about The FNZ Way and our values: www.fnz.com/culture
Commitment to Equal Opportunities
At FNZ, we recognise that diversity, equity and inclusion are important factors contributing to our success. We embrace the unique perspective and capabilities of our current and future employees, which will help us continue to drive innovation and achieve our business goals. Recruitment decisions at FNZ are made in a non-discriminatory manner without regard to gender, ethnicity/race, faith, age, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, socio-economic background, disability or military veteran status where all applicants and employees are valued and respected. In addition, we want to ensure accessibility needs are well supported, if you require specific support please advise us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-08 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fnz Global Management Limited, Filial
(org.nr 516414-0245) Arbetsplats
Fnz Global Management Limited Filial Jobbnummer
9934972