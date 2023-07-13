Solution Architect for People & Culture IT
2023-07-13
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Solution Architect for People & Culture IT
The group People & Culture IT Solutions supports Scania with Human Resources (HR) IT-solutions, covering the whole lifecycle, from requirement analysis to implementation and decommissioning. Scania's business is changing over time - globalization, digitalization and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. To support the Scania transformation and give our co-workers the best employee experience, we are on a journey to replace local systems & legacy solutions with global ways of working and a more consistent application landscape. We will also extend our capabilities to the Traton group, starting with the Learning domain in the near future.
In the P&C (People & Culture) IT we are extremely excited about the ongoing SAP SuccessFactors & ServiceNow global roll-out and developing our home-built solutions in Amazon Web Services. We currently have a high focus on digitalization and are creating a data-mesh strategy to utilize the full potential of modern solutions to enable data-driven decisions within Scania. We are also looking forward to having our first solution implementation within Traton, which you will lead in your new role!
We are...
• a diverse team comprising of service managers, software developers, product owners and solution architects that are responsible for all the IT solutions provided towards Scania People and Culture. We work with internal colleagues from other parts of the IT organisation and strategic partners/suppliers to provide modern and cost-effective solutions to our global business stakeholders across 70+ countries. We play a vital role in setting the digital roadmap & architecture and moving the organization towards the set architectural direction. We value diverse backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere!
We offer...
• a fantastic team culture and flexible work environment that is highly appreciated among our co-workers. Besides working in an international context with smart colleagues, you will have the opportunity to influence our digital ambition and drive the architecture journey forward. You will work in an environment where ideas are encouraged, and experimentation and innovation are seen as backbone for success!
As a Solution Architect in this group, you will also have an opportunity to learn and contribute with modern technologies and tools in this area that may become a part of our continuously evolving architectural landscape!
You will...
• work primarily within the Learning domain and take responsibility to ensure that IT solutions are realized correctly and for the right lifespan. You will create and maintain the architectural vision and technical roadmap for your domain in connection with the overall architecture for P&C. One of your main responsibilities is to understand the current architecture of our existing landscape, put the right requirements on suppliers and support our product/service teams in their journey towards the target architecture. You will play a key role in facilitating the reuse of ideas, applications, components, and proven patterns for your domain and also across the enterprise by collaborating with other architects. You will also take a leading role in the creation and sharing of best practices, technical content and prepare and present the basis for architectural recommendations keeping the quality characteristics in mind.
You will work closely with Scania Academy, your architect colleagues, and Service Managers and with other roles such as Project managers, Business Analysts, Line managers, Product owners, etc. You will drive the overall architecture forward together with the rest of the architect team and the product/service teams within the department.
We are beginning the Traton journey within P&C IT and one of your first assignments will be to create an overview of the learning capabilities within Scania and implement the first common Traton learning application.
You have...
• worked in a strategic role in creating IT solutions for at least 5 years, with an extensive experience in architecting technical solutions within People & Culture/HR domain
• experience in driving technical and organizational change of significant complexity as a part of a digital transformation journey in large organisations
• the ability to develop different views at various levels, from simple to complex depending on the need and audience
• modelling experience and familiarity with Lean IX tools
• effective communication and presentation skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
• background in software development is an advantage
For you to have fun and thrive in his position we believe you are a curious person who stays up to date on industry trends, modern technologies and is receptive to innovative ideas and influences. You have a pragmatic and positive mindset and enjoys networking & collaboration rather than working by yourself.
If you would like to know more about the role please contact Richard Hasselgren (Solution Architect) +46 765167021 or Aishwarya Gundaiah (Recruiting manager) +46 700883310. Apply with a CV, selection will be made after week 32.
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
