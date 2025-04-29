Solution Architect Digital Commerce
As a Solution Architect in our Digital Commerce team, you will be at the heart of Husqvarna Groups global e-commerce platforms. Picture yourself in a dynamic environment, where your expertise in operations and architecture drives the long-term technical health and evolution of our Sitecore and Azure-based landscape.
Your Role
In this role, you will be handling technical guidance, troubleshooting and improvements in daily operations. You will be supporting new business demands from a platform perspective, ensuring our architecture supports performance, stability - and innovation. You won't code daily, but your understanding of code will be crucial in guiding suppliers, and maintaining our architectural integrity.
In this role, you will own the solution architecture for Sitecore and related Azure components within our digital commerce domain. Ensuring technical quality and platform stability in our operational deliveries will be a core part of your responsibilities. You will guide development teams and suppliers in deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of applications, while also supporting incident resolution and problem management from an architectural perspective.
You will:
Own the solution architecture for Sitecore and related Azure components within our digital commerce domain.
Ensuring technical quality and platform stability in our operational deliveries will be a core part of your responsibilities.
Guide development teams and suppliers in deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of applications, while also supporting incident resolution and problem management from an architectural perspective.
Collaboration with product owners and business stakeholders, to assess new demands and ensure architectural compliance and fit will be essential.
Participate in architectural forums and continuously improve guidelines and standards.
About You
You are analytical, structured, and solution oriented. You thrive in complex environments where operational excellence and continuous improvement go together. You enjoy being the technical anchor in a cross-functional context and aren't afraid to dive into details when needed.
In our team, everyone contributes, but you also need to work independently. You'll be a part of a supportive network - where stakeholders in parallel roles are always ready to collaborate and share insights. Your ability to communicate effectively with other architects and stakeholders, will therefore be very important.
Your Skills and Background
Several years' experience as an Architect in a cloud-based environment, with solid knowledge of Azure cloud services.
Hands-on experience with Sitecore and/or other enterprise CMS platforms.
A strong understanding of platform stability, monitoring and system integration.
You have a solid understanding of ITIL Foundation principles, including incident, change, and demand processes.
Orbus / visio / uml / archimate - as skills for documenting the knowledge.
Knowledge in react, C#, bicep/azure terraformation.
Experience working in confluence/JIRA.
You understand the balance between technical expertise and business operations, ensuring that our systems are both efficient and aligned with business needs.
If you also have experience with Salesforce, Magnolia, or Java-based platforms and knowledge of purchasing processes and end-to-end commerce flows - that will be a plus.
Location:
One of our main sites in Sweden (Huskvarna, Stockholm, Jonsered) or in Poland (Warsaw).
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Why join us?
Welcome to Husqvarna Group, where we combine a 335-year heritage - with the mindset of a startup. Here, you can enjoy great collaboration in a global environment, in a hybrid setup, with quarterly meetups, a transparent and feedback-driven culture and benefits such as private healthcare, wellness contributions, flexible work and product discounts.
Your application:
The last day to apply is 2025-05-23, but note that we will make an ongoing selection.
For questions regarding the process, please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner, Matilda Nordén matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 13,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48,4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
