Solution Architect
2022-12-21
Do you have a passion for Solution Architecture and innovations in digitizing business workflows? If so, this position may be just for you!
About AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. This purpose underpins everything we do. Our work helps to make hearts healthier, to help people breathe easier, and to help more people survive cancer.
The team
Being part of IGNITE - R&D IT Architecture's Clinical Development and Regulatory Team allows you to go a step further, by creating solutions that interact directly with patients and providers across patient-centric clinical trials and regulatory authorities.
About the role
As a solution architect within the Clinical Development architecture group, you will be responsible for the solution architecture delivery within IT projects in our IT Portfolio of Products and Business Processes. As a Solution Architect, you will specialize in digital architecture development supporting business and IT strategic objectives across the Clinical portfolio of programs and products. This will include working closely with clinical study teams, clinical data analytic teams and external clinical personnel. We work closely to develop strategic digital transformations of the applications supporting our Clinical and Regulatory teams to accelerate toward increased digital registrations, increase exploitation of data platforms and visualizations. You will outline the architectures delivered, both logical and physical, are aligned with our standards, blueprints and roadmaps. You will create and review architecture designs and build a balance between immediate business requirements and long term strategic plans. You will also be instrumental in the interpretation of current architecture and define and update future architectures applying AstraZeneca architecture guiding principles.
Main responsibilities:
* Being part of an inclusive and collaborative environment and partner with collaborators across Enterprise Architecture, IT Stakeholders and the Business
* Work with Business Analysis and Solution Engineering functions and supports functional & technical requirements management, including driving software selection processes
* Within the solution development lifecycle, the role will be accountable for solution evaluation, selection, and design of new solutions, and in some cases contribute to early-phase project estimates which contribute to the business case.
* Provides technical & IT expertise to project teams and deliver the architecture of solutions, in addition conducts AZ architectural reviews throughout project lifecycle
* Ensures compliance with existing EA guidelines and standards (e.g. AZ Architecture Engagement Process (ADF) and EA Software Standards)
* Contributes to project and service teams in the development, implementation and maintenance of standard architectural components
* Work closely with Enterprise Architecture to ensure our solutions are aligning to strategic IT directions of the domain
* Contribute to the development of Architecture Roadmap and Business Capability IT Roadmaps that Enterprise Architecture are accountable for
* Works with third party suppliers as required and contributes to the creation of local or functional design documents.
* Verify that technical development and delivery from third party suppliers are in consistency with the Architecture Roadmap, Blueprint and Information Services Strategy
* The role may include some travel both domestic and international
Key skills and experience
* Master or Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, SW Engineering, Data Management or related fields
* Proven experience and technical expertise in the creation and deployment of solutions involving multiple technology stacks/layers, software and system integrations and large data sets
* Experience with one or more cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google)
* Experience in industry architectural patterns and frameworks
* Understands conventional and forward-thinking clinical data structures
* Proven experience in learning new business domains, processes and capabilities
* Deep problem-solving, analytical, risk management skills
* Ability to interpret and communicate highly technical concepts into business language
* Agile solution design and agile project delivery
* Experience of clinical research, clinical trial, healthcare delivery, GxP processes and/or other regulations within pharma industry is a merit
So, what's next? Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available and we hope it's yours.
WHERE CAN I FIND OUT MORE?
Competitive salary & benefits on offer.
