Solution Architect - Business Tech
2023-07-18
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
In this role as Solution Architect, you will be responsible for translating business and tech requirements into architecture blueprints. You will also conduct thorough analysis of existing solutions, identify gaps, and recommend improvements. To deliver in this role you will have to evaluate the architecture holistically, use deep technical expertise to understand the business impact of technical components, and give recommendations and guidelines for teams implementing solutions.
This is a unique opportunity to join team of Solution Architects working on cutting edge retail solutions within our company within several different areas from product creation, through logistics, to sales in store or online. You will also be contributing to strength the Architecture Community by developing standands and guidelines.
Responsibilities:
Define a shared technical and architectural vision focused on creating technical alignment for the full solution rather than concerns for specific components
Analyze, design, develop and maintain roadmaps and implementation phases
Review, analyze and facilitate stakeholder understanding of business and technology implication of future direction, and influence decisions
Provide necessary guidance, analysis and design tasks related to the development of solutions, ensuring that solutions meet business needs and are aligned with architectural governance and standards
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement, reducing technical dept, and enhancing end-to-end business value
Work continuously with incorporating broader aspects such as overall product costs, revenue, data privacy & sovereignty, business continuity, information security, integration with other systems
Facilitate best practice sharing and cooperate with the engineering community to deliver world class solutions
You have deep understanding and knowledge in:
Architecture and solution architecture development
Complex systems used by significant number of users
Integration management and APIs
Large-scale agile environment
Broad technology experience in areas such as cloud architecture, cloud computing, applications development, DevSecOps containers, serverless, CI/CD, management and monitoring, cloud migrations and IT transformation
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in building complex solutions
Ability to provide architecture guidance and collaborate with implementation teams and other cross-functional teams
Experience in technical design and quality reviews at various milestones through project lifecycles
Ability to understand and visualize concepts that are not yet concrete, identify patterns and use problem-solving skills.
Business-driven with strong analytic ability and creativity to find solutions and win support for your ideas
Prior experience within the Retail industry
Experience in working with Jira and Confluence
Ability to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specification
Ability to work with various stakeholders at the same time
Understanding of security fundamentals
Advanced prioritisation skills
Experience in architecting/designing solutions that are cloud-native, ideally but not limited to Azure
Nice to have
Experience from working in retail store environment with focus on hardware and user experience
Self-driven in designing hardware solutions optimized for retail store environment
Competence in Android, Mobile Device Management, device peripherals integration and Cloud/backend integrations (Azure, GCP)
Experience in network infrastructure and integration
Competence in retail assortment planning, product creation/development, sourcing and procurement
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist - Zoran Pesic at zoran.pesic@hm.com
