Software Tester
Re-Cas AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Trollhättan
2023-10-13
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Re-Cas AB i Trollhättan
, Vara
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Recas is in an expansive phase with many large projects in the pipeline.
We need to expand our team with you engineers who not only want to work with advanced technology in a constantly changing environment but who also wants to be part of the mission of Recas in the quest to become Trestad's best employer.
Our motto "The employees are Recas priority" is something that shows in everything we do. We are a gathering place for engineers who want to develop, become part of a cohesive team and help grow our customers, and now we need you.
Do you want to be part of the Recas family?
Your Job Responsibilities
As a software tester, you will primarily work on testing the control software for our heat pumps. This involves a varied mix of manual testing and automation of test cases. Basic programming skills are beneficial, as much of the testing involves "Grey box testing". There will also be some practical work with electronics. The main work is in the form of participation in various development projects. Experience with C# us a plus.
Who are you?
We are looking for a self-motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable individual with a strong creative mindset who enjoys taking initiatives. It 's essential that you can work with focus both independently and as part of a team. You should have a relevant education or relevant work experience in the software field.
To work at Recas
The job at Recas is unlike any other consulting or engineering job. Although we are well established and have been around for 10 years, we have a start-up mentality and a (verging on crazy) hunger to grow and get bigger. The start-up mentality keeps us alert and keeps us always looking forward and upward, while being humbled by every success and milestone we achieve.
Your potential future workplace is our fantastic bright premises located in the middle of the mecca of industry - Innovatum Trollhättan, just 11 minutes bus ride from the travel center. Here we sit surrounded by competence and inspiration from the industry's experts. This is the place for growth and success so take that step into the unknown, into Recas and take advantage of our incredible benefits and working conditions. We are waiting for you. What are you waiting for? Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/38". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Re-Cas AB
(org.nr 556961-1790) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Recas Jobbnummer
8188817