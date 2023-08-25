Software Tester
Why work for Mölnlycke?
As part of Mölnlycke's next level of growth, we are accelerating our value creation, leveraging digitalization with new technologies, data, and a newly created internal IT organization. Looking to deliver increased customer focus, enhanced business collaboration and the adoption of a new DevOps operating model with end-to-end ownership of technology solutions across the organisation. This is a chance to have a real tangible impact within a global business and see how your work directly contributes to the shape of our technological future. You will be empowered to make a true difference, not only for Mölnlycke, but also for patients and health care professionals across the globe.
As part of our technological evolution, we are now looking to further grow the team with the addition of a Software Tester to support the software development, technical architecture, and engineering work, as well as working with business stakeholders and partners to maximize value.
What can we offer you?
The opportunity to be a part of development and implementation of the global IT strategy including digital vision & mission and digital technology innovation roadmap.
The opportunity to make a positive impact on the healthcare sector by contributing with digital solutions for customers and healthcare professionals.
The opportunity to develop and maintain expertise in relevant areas including business processes, technologies, applications, and relevant data.
An attractive package including annual bonus, pension, health insurance and wellness contribution.
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company with an open, friendly, and fair working atmosphere.
About you:
In this role, you will be developing and maintaining software and code for Mölnlycke Portal, our global Customer Portal for one of our key Business Areas, Operating Room Solutions. This position is part of the software development team taking an end-to-end responsibility for development, solution architecture and operations. You deliver quality assure IT solutions using automated and manual testing practices.
Key accountabilities for the role:
Responsibility to drive and support delivery team's overall mission by developing and maintaining software. Responsibility includes quality assurance of software development including DevOps practices, processes, and tooling.
Collaboration with team members and partners to deliver on team commitments.
Responsibility to drive and contribute to automated and manual quality assurance process and solutions.
Contribute to release communication
Contribute to technical- and architectural evolution as well as improvements of code quality.
Develops and manages solution artifacts for applications and platforms within scope.
Promotion of best practice development and quality assurance to secure robust solutions.
Responsible for securing and safeguarding the integrity of the solution in line with solution architecture and UX.
Develop and maintain expertise and best practice in relevant area including business processes, technologies, applications, and relevant data.
If all that sounds appealing, then here is what we would like you to demonstrate:
Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology.
Minimum of 3 years working with software development.
Experience from agile development and DevOps methods including understanding of end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecycle processes.
System thinking with comprehensive knowledge of relevant platforms and technologies in full stack web development, experience of enterprise software using an API oriented architecture.
Good knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Experience writing and executing automated test. Coding skills are beneficial.
Knowledge of software development in frontend and backend using JavaScript frameworks, SQL, .NET and REST APIs.
Experience from cloud solutions such as Azure and Elastic.
Experience from global web-, mobile initiatives and eCommerce.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical solutions company. We design and supply solutions to enhance performance at every point of care - from the hospital to the home proven it every day.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
