Job description
Are you ready to become a key player in developing cutting-edge technology? We're looking for someone who has recently graduated from high school, has a passion for robotics, and is eager to ensure the highest standards of quality. As a Junior Software Test Technician, you'll have the opportunity to work with world-class products! You'll play a vital role in ensuring our robotic mowers perform flawlessly. Your days will be diverse and exciting - from managing our robot fleet in lush test environments to analyzing technical data and driving improvements.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Start Date: 2025-01-13
Location: Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Responsibilities
You're the conductor of robots, ensuring every mower is tuned and ready to perform.
Your craft extends beyond machinery, as you design and maintain test gardens that are as functional as they are beautiful.
With every test case you develop and execute, you deepen your technical knowledge, becoming a go-to resource for your team.
As a self-starter, your initiative is crucial. You don't wait for directions; you seize opportunities to advance the testing agenda. With or without a test lead, you're a force of progress, self-motivated to prioritize tasks and propel the team forward with your drive and determination.
You have an eagle eye for verification, diligently ensuring that every bug is identified, analyzed, and resolved.
Qualifications
What We're Looking For:
High school diploma, a B driver's license, and proficiency in English & Swedish
A practical, solution-focused mindset.
Structured and analytical, with an eye for detail and the bigger picture.
A collaborative spirit with a positive attitude, ready to share knowledge and foster a great work environment.
Someone who wants to travel to various test sites all around the world.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
