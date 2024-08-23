Software Responsible
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 4+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
For our client we are looking for a Software Responsible.
Uppdragsbeskrivning/Assignment Description
Help us power sustainable mobility.
Client is looking for a Software Responsible within Software & Electronics group. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with new powertrain control development. You will work as part of a top-performance in-house team with highly skilled people, to create world-class powertrain solutions. Our scope is from hybrid engine control systems to cover fully electric powertrains with functions such as Electrical drive units, inverters, and transmissions.
We are looking for a development engineer who is responsible for understanding customers requirement, find efficient solutions together with our suppliers and co-workers in Client and design solutions. You will get engineering tasks that challenge you to continue your technical and personal development with us. You will be responsible for either one of our ECUs or inverter in one or more of our ongoing exciting projects.
There are unlimited possibilities at Client for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrows powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond.
We're known for being caring, collaborative people with a global mindset, a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence. Do you want to join us on our journey?
What will you do?
As a Software Responsible, you will lead and coordinate the development of the Base Software in the ECUs or inverters in different phases of the project. You will be part of a team consisting of Software and Hardware engineers and work tightly with the Software Architect and the System Designer in our group.
You will be the single point of contact towards the supplier for the product you have responsibility for and need to secure the technology, cost, and timing to meet the project targets. You need to have technical insight in the requirements of the area you work in to be able to have constructive dialogues both with the customer (both internal and external) and the supplier.
Krav/Requirements
Do you fit the profile?
You have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or similar relevant experience.
You have experience in Base Software development of one or more of our products; inverter and/or ECM, TCM, etc. It's also valuable having knowledge of Autosar, application Software and integration.
The cross-functional nature of the role offers you possibility to advance your competence in the subsystem areas and your professional network. You need to master communication in English; both in written and spoken. For good collaboration and communication its also desired to have good knowledges in Swedish language.
To flourish at Client you are a caring, collaborative person with a global mindset, and a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8859417