Software Quality Assurance to Alps Alpine!
2024-04-25
Are you eager to contribute to exciting technical projects within a global organization? Are you an engineer with a keen interest in proactive quality assurance and project management? Join us as a Quality Assurance Software Engineer at Alps Alpine, where you'll play a pivotal role in developing world-class vehicle electronics, establishing new processes, and enhancing existing ones. Apply today to be a part of our dynamic team!
As Software Quality Assurance (SWQA) becomes a key function within our Sweden office, you'll collaborate with our local software development teams to shape this role based on internal and external regulations.
A significant aspect of the SWQA role involves assessing ongoing software development work to ensure compliance with internal and external guidelines. You'll also provide invaluable support to development teams by offering recommendations for improvement in areas that fall short of expectations.
Working closely with SWQA professionals across different sites, you'll leverage best practices to achieve optimal results. Your role in Sweden will involve daily interaction with our customers, ensuring seamless communication regarding deliverables, timelines, and project-related matters.
We're seeking candidates with a background in software development, particularly focusing on process improvement. If you're self-driven yet thrive in collaborative team environments, we want to hear from you!
You are offered
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• A supportive and inclusive work culture that values innovation and excellence.
Work tasks
• Maintain dialogue and manage expectations of both internal and external stakeholders throughout all project phases
• Evaluate ongoing in-house software development projects against quality standards and best practices
• Assess Tier 2 software suppliers on quality, software development processes, and operational methodologies
• Generate comprehensive quality reports for internal and external stakeholders
• Proactively identify potential risks and devise strategies to mitigate them by anticipating future challenges
• Engage with software developers and provide coaching to both internal teams and external suppliers
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
• A strong quality mindset with deep knowledge software processes.
• Automotive-SPICE assessment
• Experience from SW development in Automotive context.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Initiative
• Analytical
• Team player
• Communicative
For more information about ALPS Alpine - click here !
