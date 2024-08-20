Software Platform Engineer
2024-08-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. .
About us
The Climate department is responsible for the climate development within Volvo Car Group and is part of the Vehicle Platform unit within Volvo Car's Engineering division. We own most of the components connected to the climate function and the SW-control of the same. Part of this is the Climate SW platform team who is responsible for providing consistent and reliable tools/environments to accelerates software development and delivery to end consumers.
We offer a position where you can develop your skills while contributing to the team's deliveries and working with the latest technology within climate comfort. We continuously challenge ourselves in finding more energy efficient solutions that provide the customer with a reliable, premium comfort experience.
Your key tasks
As a continuous integration (CI) engineer, you will be part of a cross functional team together with SW developers and software engineering analyst. To secure quicker product release to the market, we need to ensure fast feedback loop on changes and assess the quality of our SW products, all the way up from unit level to complete vehicle integration level, with stable and efficient CI and automation tests capability in place.
What you will do?
* Develop a full chain automated testing framework for climate comfort related functions.
* Develop library to continuously expand automation test capabilities
* Formulate test suites/cases structure for easy reading, debugging and output proper logging information.
* Together with SW developers and software engineering analysts, instantly analyze CI test results, ensure fast feedback.
* Ensure functional standards, best practices applied.
* Coaches and partners with other platform teams to develop and improve solutions.
* Coaches and partners with SW team to guide appropriate test solutions
* Support the SW team to develop automation test cases on different integration levels, for example SW modules integration, user interaction test, performance test, etc.
About you and your skills
* An agile mindset and a strong drive to develop excellent quality.
* M.Sc. in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience.
* Understand the E/E architecture of intelligent electric vehicles and the development of corresponding testing frameworks.
* Good background of automation tests development under various test framework such as Pytest, or any other self-defined test framework
* Experience with continuous integration concept and CI tool chain continuous integration concept, familiar with tools such as Zuul, Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, Dockers, AWS.
* Experienced with developing testing frameworks.
* Experienced with programming languages such as Python, Bash, YAML, C/C++. Any other programming language skills is a plus.
* Experienced with collaborating with other platform teams.
* Knowledge about CANoe and Vector HW/SW tools is a plus.
* Good level of written and spoken English
* Climate system knowledge is a plus.
* You have a driving license "B", valid in Sweden.
On a personal level
* We are looking for a self-driven and highly motivated individual, who can work in international environment and build strong relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.
* You are curious about the customer experience and want to learn more about climate systems in the Volvo vehicles.
* Clear communication and transparency come naturally to you, as well as teamwork and strong collaboration. You are a strong motivator with result-oriented approach, focusing on quality and efficiency. Your interest for new technology drives you further to make a difference and develop yourself and others aligned with the future vehicle development and transforming automotive industry.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring Manager arnaud.bazin@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
.
You are welcome with your application no later than the 3rd of September.
