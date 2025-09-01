Software Manager - Computer & Vision at ABB Ports
2025-09-01
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
As SW Manager for Computer Vision, you will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division, focusing on cutting-edge automation and sensor technologies for container handling cranes. Your department is responsible for the development, release, and maintenance of advanced sensor applications, including lidar, camera, and laser-based systems. These solutions are critical to crane automation and comparable to the technologies used in autonomous vehicles.
This role combines leadership, innovation, and collaboration, and offers a dynamic, international work environment at the forefront of industrial automation. You will lead a team of 15 skilled engineers, working closely with both customers and internal R&D teams in an agile setting.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and develop a team of software application engineers focused on sensor systems for crane automation.
Drive structured development processes, including requirements management and secure software lifecycle practices.
Oversee departmental budgeting, resource planning, and ensure alignment with strategic objectives.
Promote continuous innovation through testing, verification, and hands-on collaboration with customers on-site.
Our Team Dynamics
Our teams support each other, collaborate, and never stop learning. Everyone brings something unique, and together we push ideas forward to solve real problems. Being part of our team means your work matters - because the progress we make here creates real impact out there.
Qualifications for the Role
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar, plus experience as a software developer
Leadership skills from team lead or line manager roles, preferably in agile environments
Background in automation software (e.g. PLC, embedded systems)
Comfortable working in customer project settings and with functional safety
Knowledge of ROS2, Linux, embedded systems, machine learning, and computer vision is a plus
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage
What's in it for you
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB's Marine & Ports division drives energy efficiency, safety, and a clean maritime future through electric, automated, and digital solutions. Our integrated solutions and lifecycle services for ship and shore help owners and operators of vessels and cargo terminals optimize performance, increase reliability and reduce emissions. From the pioneering Azipod® propulsion system to advanced automation and digital connectivity, we prepare the maritime industry to meet the demands of tomorrow. With a team of 2,000 experts operating from 26 locations worldwide, we bring over 100 years of industry experience. To date, we have electrified more than 1,500 ships, automated over 1,700 container cranes, and digitally connected more than 2,000 vessels and terminals. At ABB, our mission is to help industries outrun-leaner and cleaner.
Recruiting Manager Thomas Kumm, +46720-15 89 42, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Halling, +46 724612517; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Anna Nordlund.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is September 21. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
