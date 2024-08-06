Software Engineering Manager - Manufacturing Controller Systems
Work at the heart of the Industry 5.0 transformation - the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics and the human factors of manufacturing - as manager for a multinational research and development team in Sickla!
Our systems empower industry users to control their assembly process and create world class products. The solutions we develop are used to improve efficiency, quality, safety, speed, ergonomics, and environmental performance.
Your role
As our new Team Manager for the Controller Structure Team, you coach, develop and inspire a highly skilled team and ensure the development of software for a broad range of products and systems. The team is part of a larger agile initiative with cross-functional teams in Stockholm and Auburn Hills, MI, USA.
Together with your team, you:
Create a motivating and learning environment where people grow.
Cooperate with marketing and other R&D teams to develop customer centric solutions.
Drive efficiency and quality improvements on our products.
Drive initiatives to continuously improve our way of working - collaborations and processes.
Station Critical Software consists of eight teams with the mission to secure and govern our software platforms, the foundation for the next generation of controllers and tools. You report to the Manager of the Station Critical Software Department and are part of the management team.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace. A few trips abroad are included in the position.
You will need
You have a technical academic degree, or equivalent, and have experience in software development for complex or large embedded industrial systems. You have experience from leading teams as manager or project leader. Experience of product development, industrial production, marketing and working with Inclusion & Diversity is a plus. Good communication skills and a genuine interest in leadership are important. You have an entrepreneurial mindset, are solution oriented and have a sense of urgency.
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and wellbeing, and we are proud of how we help and support each other. We offer opportunities to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
