Software Engineering Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
Within Vehicle Engineering, more than 2,000 colleagues work together across chassis, interior, climate, body and exterior functions, mechanical integration, and vehicle attributes that shape design and customer experience.
Software plays a crucial role in our product development, and within Software Factory & Release, we lead the software development framework to ensure fast, high quality integration and release of software for Vehicle Engineering.
We are now looking for a Software Engineering Analyst to help design, develop, and scale our next generation test frameworks and environments for Software in the Loop (SIL) and Hardware in the Loop (HIL) validation. In this role, you'll be at the heart of our CI/CD driven development ecosystem, building the automation backbone that enables fast, reliable, and scalable verification of complex embedded software systems.
What you'll do Design and develop modular, reusable test frameworks for SIL and HIL environments
Build and maintain test execution infrastructure integrated with CI/CD pipelines
Develop tooling for test orchestration, scheduling, and result collection
Enable scalable execution of tests across virtual (SIL) and physical (HIL) environments
Integrate simulation models, ECUs, and test systems into automated workflows
Collaborate closely with developers, system engineers, and test teams to define test strategies and interfaces
Drive standardization of test APIs, data formats, and reporting
Optimize performance and utilization of HIL rigs and SIL environments
What you'll bring A degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field
Strong programming skills in Python or a similar language
Experience working with test automation frameworks
Familiarity with CI/CD systems such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, or similar tools
Experience with SIL and/or HIL environments
Understanding of embedded systems and automotive electrical architectures
A passion for building scalable, reliable test systems and infrastructure
A self driven, collaborative mindset and the ability to work across software, systems, and test disciplines
A pragmatic approach that balances technical excellence with delivery and long term maintainability Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80062-44306540". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10000100