Software Engineer: Work with Satellite Data
2025-11-08
Position Overview
As a Senior Software Engineer, you'll take ownership of core system development and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of mathematicians, physicists, and AI researchers. You will design, implement, and optimize software that processes large-scale satellite and sensor data, enabling real-time ocean intelligence. You'll work in an environment where scientific depth meets engineering excellence, with the opportunity to shape the software architecture of products that have both strategic and global impact.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement scalable, high-performance software systems for ocean data processing and analysis Collaborate with research teams to translate mathematical models and AI algorithms into production-grade code Develop and maintain data fusion and visualization pipelines Optimize performance through parallelization, GPU acceleration, and efficient numerical methods Contribute to software architecture, DevOps processes, and CI/CD best practices Participate in design reviews, testing, and system validation for mission-critical applications
Qualifications
Master's or PhD in Computer Science, Physics, Engineering, or related technical field 5+ years of experience in software development for data-intensive or computational systems Strong proficiency in Python and C++ Experience with GPU computing (CUDA, OpenCL) or parallel processing frameworks Familiarity with numerical algorithms, scientific computing, or AI/ML integration Proven ability to work in interdisciplinary teams with researchers and engineers Excellent problem-solving and communication skills Experience in Linux-based development environments and modern software engineering practices
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-08
KraviAnalytics AB
