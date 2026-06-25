Software engineer to global tech giant
Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is a global Tech Giant at the forefront of digital innovation, data, and technology. You will join a high-performing, creative, and fast-paced environment where innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning are core values. The company operates worldwide and drives cutting-edge marketing initiatives that shape the future of the digital landscape.
We are looking for a motivated iOS Developer to join a fast-paced and dynamic environment. This is a short-term contract with an immediate start, focused on contributing to features in the Fitbit app, particularly around fitness and activity tracking. You will work alongside three other iOS developers based in Bucharest. As an iOS Software Engineer, you will take ownership of technical delivery from concept to finished product. You plan and prioritize your work independently while collaborating with the team on design and architectural decisions. You will work across the full development lifecycle – including development, testing, deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement – ensuring high system quality and long-term maintainability.
Key ResponsibilitiesDevelop high-quality iOS code using Swift and SwiftUI
Participate in technical design and solution discussions
Perform tests beyond unit testing, such as integration, performance, security, and load testing
Troubleshoot, analyze, and resolve product and system issues
Contribute to deployment, monitoring, automation, and documentation
Review code and promote engineering best practices
Identify and reduce technical debt to improve long-term system health
Key RequirementsAt least 2 years of experience as an iOS developer using Swift and SwiftUI
At least 2 years of software development experience in one or more programming languages
Strong code comprehension and analytical skills
Additional Qualifications
Knowledge of data structures and algorithms
Programming and system design experience
Debugging and problem-solving skills
Test engineering and quality assurance practices
System architecture and holistic thinking
Data analysis and synthesis
Maintaining code and system health
About You
You are a self-driven and structured engineer who enjoys taking ownership, thinking holistically, and driving solutions from concept to completion. You value collaboration and actively share knowledge with your team.
Other InformationExperience Level: Ideally a mid-senior candidate with 4–5 years of experience for faster placement; 3 years of experience may be accepted given the short-term nature of the contract.
Start: Immediate; candidates with long notice periods will not be considered.
Contract Duration: Short-term, no possibility of extension.
Interview Process: One to two technical interviews.
Non-Negotiable Requirements: Minimum 2 years of experience as an iOS developer with Swift and SwiftUI. Candidates from a variety of companies in the Swedish market are welcome.
The assignment is expected to start immediately and run for 6months with a possible extension. The role is hybrid and offered as a consulting assignment through Adecco. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Svetsarvägen 8 (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Lina Rekrytering info@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9979426