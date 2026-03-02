Software Engineer to a global tech giant
2026-03-02
Our client is a global Tech Giant at the forefront of digital innovation, data, and technology. You will join a high-performing, creative, and fast-paced environment where innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning are core values. The company operates worldwide and drives cutting-edge marketing initiatives that shape the future of the digital landscape
About the Role
As a Software Engineer, you will make meaningful technical contributions and take responsibility for delivering end to end solutions. You plan, prioritize, and execute your work independently while collaborating with your team on design and architectural decisions. You will work across the full lifecycle including development, testing, deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement, ensuring high system quality and long term maintainability.
Key Responsibilities
Develop high quality product and system code with minimal guidance
Contribute to technical design and solution discussions
Perform testing beyond unit tests such as integration, performance, security, and load testing
Troubleshoot, analyze, and resolve product and system issues
Support deployment, monitoring, automation, and documentation efforts
Review code and promote engineering best practices
Identify and reduce technical debt to improve long term system health
Key Requirements
At least 2 years of experience developing native iOS applications using Swift and SwiftUI
At least 2 years of experience with software development in one or more programming languages
Strong proficiency in code comprehension
Additional Qualifications
Strong knowledge of:
Data structures and algorithms
Programming and system design
Debugging and problem resolution
Test engineering and quality practices
System architecture and systems thinking
Data analysis and synthesis
Code and system health
Who You Are
You are a self driven and structured engineer who enjoys taking ownership, thinking holistically, and driving solutions from concept to completion. You also value collaboration and actively share knowledge with your team.
The assignment is expected to start immediately and run until 17 August, with the possibility of extension. The role is remote and offered as a consulting assignment through Adecco.
