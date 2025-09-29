Software Engineer for Next-Gen Manufacturing Systems, Lund
2025-09-29
Are you an experienced and driven Software Engineer with a curiosity for production and machines? Do you enjoy creating high-quality software solutions that are central to the manufacturing process of world-class products? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! We are looking for a skilled developer to join our Production Systems Software & Framework team in Lund.
Your future team
You will be part of a team of 5 developers and 2 testers with senior and experienced engineers working in the System team. The team is creating software solutions in and around production machines operating 24/7, including software for assembly, testing, and data collection.
We value teamwork and knowledge-sharing. You'll have a dedicated mentor to support your onboarding and growth, as well as access to structured training and learning opportunities across Axis. Collaboration is essential, so we're looking for someone who thrives in a team, communicates fluently in Swedish and English, and contributes to a creative, supportive work environment.
What you will do as a Software Engineer
You will be developing and maintaining the software used in our production machines and systems. Your work will directly impact Axis success by ensuring efficient, secure, and user-friendly solutions.
Your responsibilities may include:
* Developing software for production machines and systems (C#, .NET, NI TestStand, SQL, Git, Windows environment)
* Collaborating on code reviews to share knowledge and best practices
* Engaging in the full software lifecycle, from idea to design, implementation, and maintenance
* Working with internal stakeholders, and our users both internally and in the manufacturing factories
* Embracing an agile approach, introducing new technologies and workflows as needed
* Collaborate with global manufacturing sites
We welcome diverse programming backgrounds!
Who are you?
We're looking for a curious, social, strong personal drive and goal-oriented team member who are motivated by solving technical challenges. You like writing user-friendly systems and producing high-quality, maintainable code.
We also love for you to have:
* Experience in production and manufacturing systems development is a plus.
* Software developer experience in C#/.NET and/or NI Teststand.
* A master's degree in engineering or equivalent.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Pernilla Allansson
