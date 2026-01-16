Software Engineer Complex Interactions
2026-01-16
Join us in creating world-class creativity apps used by millions of people.
Appostrophe builds design software used by millions of people. Our main product, SCRL, is a creative design app where users compose layouts, manipulate visual elements, and make designs through multi-touch interaction.
Building this kind of software is less about CRUD and more about geometry, state, and mathematical correctness. We're looking for a Software Engineer who thrives working in that problem space.
About the role
This role focuses on the core logic behind a design tool: how objects are positioned, transformed, constrained, and edited through user interaction.
You'll work on problems like coordinate systems, transformations, snapping, layout logic, and interaction flows. Much of the work involves turning complex requirements into systems that behave predictably and feel intuitive to users.
The role is language- and platform-agnostic. We care about strong fundamentals and clear reasoning more than prior experience with a specific tech stack.
What you will work on
Solving challenging geometry and complex interaction problems for cutting edge design software.
Reasoning about coordinate spaces, transformations, scaling, rotation, and mirroring.
Building logic for core interactions such as selection, dragging, resizing, snapping, and alignment.
Creating the underlying logic for advanced tools and layer types in the editor.
Designing state models that support complex editing flows, including undo/redo.
Handling edge cases where multiple features interact in non-obvious ways.
Collaborating closely with design and product engineers to translate interaction ideas into precise, implementable behavior.
Iterating on features based on real-world usage and user feedback.
What we're looking for
Strong experience building production software in any language or environment.
Natural mathematical and geometric reasoning ability.
Ability to design systems that are precise, predictable, and maintainable.
Enjoyment of complex interaction problems rather than purely data-oriented ones.
High standards for correctness and long-term code quality.
Ability to explain and discuss technical decisions clearly.
Strong signals
Background in competitive programming, physics, mathematics, or similar fields.
A history of excelling in math-heavy coursework.
Interest in algorithms, data structures, and performance where they matter.
Experience with design tools, creative software, or editors.
What we offer
Ownership of core product behavior that users interact with every day.
Technical and challenging problems that require careful thought.
A small team that values clear reasoning and direct communication.
The opportunity to build and ship products to millions of users across the world.
Great colleagues and office in central Stockholm.
Great colleagues and office in central Stockholm.
Competitive compensation and opportunities for professional development.
