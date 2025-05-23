Software Engineer (C++)
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
In this position, you will join our newly established Hardware Engineering team, which currently includes Component Owners, Electronics Engineer, and Embedded Software Engineer. Our electronics portfolio features both in-house developed products as well as from third-party providers. As one of the early members of the team, you will have a unique opportunity to help shape its direction and make a significant impact from the start.
As a Software Engineer within the team, your main mission is to develop and maintain software that adapts to customer-focused product needs while supporting hardware testing and delivering dependable performance. You will work closely with the Vehicle Controlling team, which develops software for vehicle motion control, sensors, and localization. You will play a key role in enhancing the product development efficiency by acting as the main link between the Hardware Engineering and Vehicle Controlling team. This team works according to scrum, but also partly in project form.
Tech Stack:C++, Linux, Python, Yocto, CAN, and C.
What does success look like in this position: Collaborative Development: Partner with colleagues to develop software for evaluating prototype hardware and defining product requirements for new innovations;
Requirement Integration: Seamlessly integrate new and updated product requirements into the software development lifecycle;
Alignment and Coordination: Collaborate with developers, product owners, and product managers to align software architecture with both internal and external demands;
High Code Quality: Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets project requirements and passes all code reviews;
Activity Coordination: Coordinate development activities with external partners and suppliers to ensure seamless integration and functionality;
Continuous Improvement: Actively engage in continuous improvements and share knowledge on software development techniques and agile practices.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent;
Solid experience working with C++ and preferably knowledge in C;
At least 3 years of experience working with Software Development;
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances;
Experience with hardware integration, including developing software that interfaces with physical components like sensors or embedded systems are considered beneficial;
Experience working with AGVs and AMRs are considered beneficial.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, carer opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
