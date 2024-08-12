Software Engineer Ad/adas
2024-08-12
The role is within the ADAS (Driver Assistance) team, where you will contribute to our world-class development and integration of electrical system solutions with the aim to reach our Zero City vision: zero emissions, zero noise, zero accidents and zero congestion. You will lead the development within the Embedded Software and Application area in our vehicles and will work closely together with different stakeholders in order to achieve our customer's expectations.
The role's requirements the order:
at least 5-8 years of experience, depending on field.
1) System Design, Logical Design, preferrably within ADAS.
2) Relatively hands-on and preferably experience within testing & verification in rigs and/or vehicles.
3) System rig verification experience is a plus
4) SW download and fault tracing knowledge
5) Good knowledge with software release process
6) Knowing the Volvo tools , good knowledge with SW configuration. Would be good if you have specific automotive experience.
7) Experience working with supplier will be good to have.
Additional:
Becoming part of our team is easy. You just need to be a skilled team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills that is genuinely interested in product development and sharing your knowledge. We see that you are proactive and willing to take on things.
B.Sc. or higher education in Electrics or Electronics Engineering or similar is highly valuable as well as previous experience from software development in the automotive industry. Knowledge of our systems and processes (Canalyzer, Vision, Engineering Tool, SW-Configurator, SEWS, Kola, etc.) as well as previous experience from ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) is considered as meritorious.
Since you have good engineering judgment and priorities, you have the ability and interest to technically support, lead and challenge colleagues in their work and their mindset. You like to share your passion for technical solutions, and you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills. As a person you are positive, you display driving force and have a structured way of working. Så ansöker du
