Software Engineer

The role is within the Vehicle Control group, where you will contribute to our world-class development and integration of electrical system solutions with the aim to reach our Zero City vision: zero emissions, zero noise, zero accidents and zero congestion. You will be part of the development within the Function development and Application area in our vehicles and will work closely together with different stakeholders within AB Volvo in order to achieve our customer's expectations. You will further work with solving bugs and issues that is raised from our projects, plant, customer or other internal departments.
REQUIREMENTS
• Be the expert of the assigned End User Functions and related use cases.
• Knowledge of the Transport Solution End User Function structure.
• Automotive domain knowledge.
• Knowledge about vehicle feature roadmaps.
• Ability to develop and manage requirements according to Volvo requirements management processes.
• Ability to analyze and solve complex problems.
• General knowledge of vehicle development and verification.
• ISO26262 (FuSa/ HARA), Cyber security (TARA) knowledge is a must, as you will be working closely with our FuSa and CS teams to drive these for your functions.
• SystemWeaver knowledge is a must
• Preferably knowledge of the Volvo tools. Would be good if you have specific Volvo AB experience, such as KOLA, knowledge in KOLA logic is advantage.
• Worked in Jira, and been part of Agile WoW.
This role further require you to work with non end user functions, such as system functionality.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Develop, manage and own the End User Function Requirements for all variants, use-cases and applicable regulations. All phases of the function life cycle should be considered.
• Global responsibility for commonality and reusability of the functionality between products, brands and markets.
• Participate in balancing and handshake of the Transport Solution and feature requirements related to the End User Function.
• Responsible for breaking down feature requirements into End User Function requirements.
• Review, handshake and secure commitment with all stakeholders for the End User Function Requirements. This also require alignment with GTT and the GTT Function owners.
• Communicating all changes regarding scope and functional variants of the End User Function with the End User Function architect for approval.
• Evaluate and review applicable function concepts.
• Plan and participate in quality and safety ensuring activities, including screening
Lead the work with Hazard Analysis, Functional safety Concept, and Safety Case including associated reviews and independent assessments. Så ansöker du
