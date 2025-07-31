Software Engineer
Brite AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brite AB i Stockholm
Are you a Software Engineer looking for a high-impact role in fintech? At Brite, we're building solutions to simplify payments for thousands of users across Europe. We're looking for a Software Engineer to join one of our teams in the Merchant domain to focus on developing user-facing payment applications.
What you will do
As a Software Engineer at Brite, you'll work within a collaborative, cross-functional team to develop user-focused payment applications and scalable systems. Your role will lean heavily towards backend development, crafting the robust and scalable APIs that power our user experiences. On the frontend side you'll bring ideas to life, ensuring seamless usability and innovation!
Are you a brite mind?
3+ years of hands-on experience in software development, with deep expertise in Python.
A degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience
Mindset: Proactive, adaptable, collaborative, and enjoys problem-solving in a fast-paced environment.
Meriting experience:
Proficiency in React framework, as well as HTML, SCSS, and JavaScript/TypeScript.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure).
Familiarity with design tools like Figma and working closely with designers.
Knowledge of Open Banking and PSD2.
Why join Brite?
Supportive Team: Collaborate with skilled colleagues who are passionate about success and teamwork.
Make an Impact: Contribute in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where ideas matter, and growth is fueled by shared learning.
Flexibility: Fully Remote or Hybrid work from the Stockholm office, or why not join our Malaga office?
Career Growth: We support professional development and career advancement.
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
About Brite
Founded in 2019, Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account-to-account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments, payouts, and other financial services in Europe. Brite is committed to creating fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions that reduce risk for businesses and provide consumers with the best possible payment experience.
At the heart of Brite is our proprietary instant payments network, Brite IPN, which enables real-time, 24/7 transaction processing with no delays, sign-ups, or card details required. Today, Brite connects with over 3,800 banks in 27 European markets and is committed to delivering cutting-edge, next-generation payment solutions that meet the market's evolving needs.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Brite has offices in London and Malaga and now numbers over 170+ colleagues.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is Brite! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brite AB
(org.nr 559116-1632), https://britepayments.com/ Arbetsplats
Brite Kontakt
Malin Indal malin.indal@britepayments.com 073-540 48 97 Jobbnummer
9441627