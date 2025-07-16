Software Engineer
2025-07-16
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth we are now recruiting for a Software Developer (Unity) to be based at our office in Gothenburg
Responsibilities
AUTOSAR Domain Knowledge (Classic or Adaptive)
Configure and integrate AUTOSAR Basic Software (BSW) modules using tools like DaVinci Developer/Configurator, EB Tresos, ETAS or Vector.
Scripting & Programming Automation
Develop and maintain automation scripts for continuous build, integration, and testing processes using Python, CAPL, Shell, or other relevant languages, Jenkinson, PyBuilder, SCons
Release Activities & Support
Manage software release cycles including versioning, documentation, and delivery by coordinating with cross-functional team
Post release activities support in helping the issue fix
Software Testing & Validation -> Unit and Functional Test
Design and execute unit, integration/functional tests
Use tools like CANoe, CANalyzer, and VectorCAST for testing and validation.
Ensure compliance with automotive standards such as ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Fault Tracing & Debugging
Analyze and trace software faults using debugging tools and logs like T32 or INCA
Collaborate with development team to get the issue fixed on time
Knowledge/Experience
5+ years of experience in automotive embedded software development.
CAN or LIN or Flexray communication protocol knowledge
Strong knowledge of AUTOSAR architecture and tools chains
Proficiency in C, Python, CAPL and embedded systems programming.
Experience with software integration and configuration tools (e.g., DaVinci, EB Tresos, ETAS etc).
Hands-on experience with testing tools (CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.).
Handa-on programming experience with Embedded C, C++
Knowledge of version control systems (Git, SVN) and CI/CD pipelines.
Problem-solving and debugging skills.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
