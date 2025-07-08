Software Engineer
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We're looking for a Software Engineer with a focus on AI/ML and strong in Python, Java, and Kubernetes skills. Join our data and analytics team in Stockholm at Sinch Operator Software to help unlock valuable insights from traffic data, empowering mobile network operators and driving smarter customer solutions.
Collaborate closely with product management to translate AI/ML requirements into actionable solutions and code, working alongside the team on implementation.
Design, develop, and deploy AI/ML models and data pipelines to analyze and extract insights from large-scale traffic data.
Team player who is eager to assist and coach others as well as open to asking for support from others.
REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, AI/ML, or related field.
Strong programming skills in Python and Java.
Hands-on experience with Kubernetes.
Proficient with AI/ML libraries such as Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras, Pandas, and NumPy.
Experience in Jupyter Notebook for data analysis.
Familiarity with MLFlow is a plus.
Collaborative mindset in supporting others and communicating clearly within the team.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers.s
