Software Engineer
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-02-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
IKEA is building for the future.
The goal of IPEX - IKEA Planning experience is to support and empower customers to find their personal best home furnishing solutions. We run and develop digital solutions used by customers and co-workers enabling them to design homes and home furnishing solutions for the entire IKEA range for all IKEA retailers. Part of our portfolio are planning solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, Storage solutions, Beds... Our next big step ahead will be to enable customers to design their full homes.
Our customers should experience an inspiring, fun, simple and rewarding planning journey based on their needs and preferences. Our co-workers and service partners should experience a fun, efficient and unbroken sales process.
The solutions and capabilities we develop are an integral part of the entire seamless buying and selling experience and a key contributor to converting visitors into happy customers and to engaging with our customers from the start. Utilizing data around and about our products to create more personalized experiences is an integral part of the work we do.
IPEX deliver solutions to all IKEA retailers spanning over 60 markets worldwide and over 400 stores and IKEA's digital channels. All solutions are made to help customers and co-workers in all customer meetings, from a mobile phone to the largest IKEA store in the world.
Being a Software engineer in the IPEX team
As an engineer in the IPEX team you will be part of creating solutions that enable customers to design any space in their homes and businesses and configure home furnishing solutions digitally, exploring and utilizing different technologies and approaches.
You will work closely together with the lead software engineers and other engineers in a team, building and maintaining a product according to a DevOps way of working. You love to share your experience and knowledge with your colleagues cross different teams and chapters. You will create well documented code and test cases, building a product that is stable and easy to maintain.
To be successful in this role
You enjoy creating solutions that are playful and intuitive. You are driven by creating value for our customers and co-workers. You are curious and coding is your passion. You do mistakes sometimes that keep you evolving and learning as you are not afraid to find new ways to solve a challenging task together with your colleagues.
You have a great interest in the world around you and is keeping yourself updated with the latest trends and future technology, just as we do.
In the team we are mostly working with the following languages, techniques and frameworks
JavaScript/TypeScript
React
Web development
WebGL
Web components
NodeJS
AWS
Azure
Qualifications:
Bring extensive experience in software development
Are familiar with the product development lifecycle
Know and have experience in agile and DevOps way of working
Enjoy solving problem and create efficiency in the development work
Write testable and well documented code
Understand the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment
Want to work in a team
Have self-development skills to keep up to date with fast-changing trends
You enjoy an agile and iterative, yet structured way of working and achieving results together with a team in a flexible environment, but also have a strong individual drive to deliver high quality results on time. You have great communication and networking skills and are fluent in written and spoken English.
Travelling based on business needs might be necessary.
Is this the challenge for you?
For this position we are interviewing continuously so please don't delay with your application in English and don't forget the cover letter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
9171127