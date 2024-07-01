Software Engineer
2024-07-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
As a Software/component Test Engineer, you play an important role in realizing the interior illumination for future Volvo cars. The product team is responsible for developing and quality assuring the functionality of interior lighting and switch and display illumination. The team collaborates with a wide variety of stakeholders to find the best solutions, and you will work closely with other Test Engineers, System Design Engineers, and Software Developers to deliver an excellent interior illumination experience to the end customer.
We work in flexible, cross-functional, product teams tailored to development tasks and in this position, there are always open possibilities for personal development, depending on your interest, self-drive and your initiative. We will support you to reach your full potential.
What you'll do
You will be part of a product team in Interior Lighting that are developing technical solutions according to agile principles and SAFe/VCAF. The work is conducted in an international environment in close co-operation with Software System design, CAE/testing, Hardware design, our test facilities and external suppliers. You will focus on testing, analysis and implementation of new systems in our car programs but also be open to contribute to our advanced engineering projects or concept investigations to support our development of new technology introductions.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in a changing environment, which challenges you in a positive way. You understand business value and you got the ability to analyse information and prioritize your tasks accordingly. You take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration, and personal drive to initiate and drive tasks towards target are key skills for your success.
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or other equivalent education
• Experience in working in different HIL environment. Dspace and Vector HIL environments
• Experience in performing Verification in the Vehicle, SWDL, Collecting Logs
• Good Analytical skills to solve issues
• Knowledge on Matlab Simulink
• Experience in CI, creating Automation test cases
• Experience in Vector tools as CANalyzer, CANoe, CAPL
• Knowledge in communication networks, eg: LIN, CAN, Ethernet, SomeIP
• Experience in Diagnostics and signaling
• Experience in System Safety, ISO 26262
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Engineering Manager, Johan Sundemo at johan.sundemo@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the position and recruitment process, please contact recruiter Kanika Singhal at kanika.singhal@volvocars.com
