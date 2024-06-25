Software Engineer
Location: Stockholm
Do you want to be part of a purposeful and value-driven company on a mission to empower consumers to make smarter financial decisions? Take the opportunity to join Lendo, a leading Scandinavian marketplace for loans and Sweden's biggest comparison service for private loans, business loans and mortgages.
We are seeking an experienced, talented and motivated Software Engineer to join our personal finance management team to develop and improve our personal finance management services across our Scandinavian markets. We value people who are solution-oriented, customer-focused, genuinely care about the things they are building, take a lot of ownership, and are collaborative. If you tick these boxes and have a strong background in either frontend or backend development background and a desire to work with both, then we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
-
Develop and maintain mobile applications and user-facing features using React Native.
-
Build and optimise backend services using Go.
-
Integrate AI technologies into our services to improve user experiences.
-
Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other engineers in a cross-functional team to deliver high-quality products and features.
-
Write clean, maintainable, well-documented, and efficient code.
-
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.
-
Integrate third-party libraries and APIs as necessary to improve app functionality.
-
Implement new features and improve the performance of our application.
-
Conduct code reviews to maintain high code quality standards.
-
Participate in the discovery work of new features.
Requirements:
-
• 4 years of experience in software development.
-
Proficiency in either frontend development with JavaScript and React or backend development with Go, and willingness to learn both.
-
Experience with RESTful API design and implementation.
-
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
-
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
-
Proficiency with version control systems.
Nice to haves:
-
Proficiency in both frontend and backend development.
-
Familiarity in mobile app development.
-
Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks and libraries.
-
Knowledge of cloud services and deployment (e.g., GCP, Docker).
-
Understanding of CI/CD pipelines.
-
Familiarity with mobile app design principles.
-
Familiarity with database design and management.
-
Curious and motivated to utilise best-in-class AI tools to support individuals and team productivity and improve user experience.
We offer:
-
A place for everyone - an international environment where we have teammates coming from 20+ different countries.
-
Be a part of the Schibsted family with endless possibilities.
-
Room for you to do things your way.
-
We like to inspire your passion by organising hackathons, and knowledge-sharing events, as well as giving you the opportunity to join global conferences.
-
You can learn lots of things through our Schibsted Learning platform, skilled sparring partners, and a good budget for competence development.
-
A wellness program for yoga, meditation, running, and other activities with colleagues and coaches.
-
4 000 SEK of health promotion allowance.
-
30 days of paid leave.
-
Central office location and a hybrid workplace.
-
We also chip in on your pension and give you extra Schibsted shares for free if you join our share-saving plan.
-
And yes, we have the industry standard perks such as team activities and fun parties!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
