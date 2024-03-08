Software Engineer
2024-03-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is us
Volvo Cars have an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the department of Core System Software, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create a safe, reliable, and secure software that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications on.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for C++ software engineers with a genuine problem-solving attitude to strengthen our software development organization.
What you 'll do?
In our part of the R&D, we develop the Base Software Platform (BSP) for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications. Our teams work in an agile manner organized according to SAFe to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a-state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX and other modern technologies.
The team develop base software for our platform on top of QNX and Nvidia drivers. As a software engineer in the team, you will work with defining the functions and creating solutions which are safe and reliable. You will work with requirement refinement, design software architecture, and strive for good code quality to enable the team to deliver in a high pace.
What you'll bring
As a SW developer you will be an empowered member in a committed cross-functional team that, next to other similar teams, develops our software platform.
You are a self-driven and proactive team player with high ambitions. You are curious, always eager to learn and have an innovative mind-set. You care about people, and you like to take responsibility for getting things done.
Apart from being an embedded developer in C and C++14, we would like to see that you have good understanding and experience of RTOS and Object-Oriented design. A real nice bonus would be if you have experience of Software Functional Safety (ISO26262) and Software Quality.
You are team player, problem-solver and have a get-things-done attitude. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
We would like that you have experience of software development, working with real-time, fault tolerant, safe, and secure application frameworks. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. You embrace agile and a continuous improvement mind-set.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of below areas:
• C++14 or later
• Real-time software e.g., Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
• Distributed systems
• ARM Architecture
• SW Architecture
• Scripting (Shell/Python)
• Performance improvements and debugging
• Ethernet/IP Networking
We believe you have a background with a degree in Computer Science or related fields.
Location: Gothenburg, Lindholmen
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager Titiola Oyedeji at titiola.oyedeji@volvocars.com
or to Thabsheera Khadeejas at thabsheera.khadeejas@volvocars.com
.
