2D Game Artist (Hungary)
2024-05-06
Job Details
Hours:Full Time
Location:Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Spain, and Poland.
Contract:Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
Whatthe role entails
Some of the key responsibilities of our 2D Game Artist will be:
Collaborate with squad and other chapters' members, represent his/her ownparticular area
Contribute to the continuous improvement of the quality in the product.
Create 2D art elements (concepts, sketches, GUI elements and assets) for the games
Make sure every visual aspect of the game is well thoughtthrough andwill be created in the best possible quality.
Follow the art guidelines and technical limitation, and prepare the art elements on the required format
What we ask of you
An online portfolio of your artwork to submit for our review and amazement
Strong drawing, color, composition, design and conceptual ideation abilities
Excellent knowledge in Adobe Photoshop
Ability to adapt different art style in doing characters, background and UI design
Strong understanding of typography
What'sin it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
